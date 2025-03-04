OPC UA Server Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
OPC UA Server Test Suite
Direction:
Server

OPC UA is an industrial communication protocol for industrial use. It is designed as as successor to the OPC protocol. The OPC UA Test Suite specifically tests the OPC UA Binary TCP protocol.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
OPC Unified Architecture
Part 1 - Overview and Concepts
Release 1.04
OPC Unified Architecture
Part 2 - Security Model
Release 1.04
OPC Unified Architecture
Part 3 - Address Space Model
Release 1.04
OPC Unified Architecture
Part 4 - Services
Release 1.04
OPC Unified Architecture
Part 5 - Information Model
Release 1.04
OPC Unified Architecture
Part 6 - Mappings
Release 1.04
OPC Unified Architecture
Part 7 - Profiles
Release 1.04
OPC Unified Architecture
Part 8 - Data Access
Release 1.04
OPC Unified Architecture
Part 9 - Alarms and Conditions
Release 1.04
OPC Unified Architecture
Part 11 - Historical Access
Release 1.04
OPC Unified Architecture
Part 12 - Discovery and Global Services
Release 1.04
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
