OpenFlow Switch Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
OpenFlow Switch Test Suite
Direction:
Client

The OpenFlow protocol is used for communication between OpenFlow switches and controllers. An OpenFlow switch performs packet lookup and forwarding according to one or more flow tables and a group table. The switch communicates over OpenFlow channel to an external controller. The OpenFlow channel runs over TCP and can be encrypted using TLS. This test suite can be used to test OpenFlow switch implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
v1.0.0

OpenFlow Specification v1.0.0

v1.1.0

OpenFlow Specification v1.1.0

v1.2

OpenFlow Specification v1.2

v1.3.0

OpenFlow Specification v1.3.0

v1.4.0

OpenFlow Specification v1.4.0

v1.5.0

OpenFlow Specification v1.5.0

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Specifications
Notes
ofp_hello
v1.0.0, v1.1.0, v1.2, v1.3.0, v1.4.0, v1.5.0
ofp_features_request / ofp_switch_features
v1.0.0, v1.1.0, v1.2, v1.3.0, v1.4.0, v1.5.0
ofp_echo_request / ofp_echo_reply
v1.0.0, v1.1.0, v1.2, v1.3.0, v1.4.0, v1.5.0
ofp_vendor
v1.0.0
ofp_experimenter
v1.1.0, v1.2, v1.3.0, v1.4.0, v1.5.0
ofp_stats_request / ofp_stats_reply
v1.0.0, v1.1.0, v1.2
ofp_multipart_request / ofp_multipart_reply
v1.3.0, v1.4.0, v1.5.0
ofp_set_config
v1.0.0, v1.1.0, v1.2, v1.3.0, v1.4.0, v1.5.0
ofp_get_config_request / ofp_switch_config
v1.0.0, v1.1.0, v1.2, v1.3.0, v1.4.0, v1.5.0
ofp_barrier_request / ofp_barrier_reply
v1.0.0, v1.1.0, v1.2, v1.3.0, v1.4.0, v1.5.0
ofp_packet_out
v1.0.0, v1.1.0, v1.2, v1.3.0, v1.4.0, v1.5.0
ofp_flow_mod
v1.0.0, v1.1.0, v1.2, v1.3.0, v1.4.0, v1.5.0
ofp_group_mod
v1.1.0, v1.2, v1.3.0, v1.4.0, v1.5.0
ofp_port_mod
v1.0.0, v1.1.0, v1.2, v1.3.0, v1.4.0, v1.5.0
ofp_table_mod
v1.1.0, v1.2, v1.3.0, v1.4.0, v1.5.0
ofp_queue_get_config_request / ofp_queue_get_config_reply
v1.0.0, v1.1.0, v1.2, v1.3.0
ofp_role_request / ofp_role_reply
v1.2, v1.3.0, v1.4.0, v1.5.0
ofp_get_async_request / ofp_get_async_reply
v1.3.0, v1.4.0, v1.5.0
ofp_set_async
v1.3.0, v1.4.0, v1.5.0
ofp_meter_mod
v1.3.0, v1.4.0, v1.5.0
ofp_bundle_ctrl_msg
v1.4.0, v1.5.0
ofp_bundle_add_msg
v1.4.0, v1.5.0

Supported protocol features
Specifications
Notes
Transport over TCP/TLS
v1.0.0, v1.1.0, v1.2, v1.3.0, v1.4.0, v1.5.0
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
