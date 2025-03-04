Test Suite: OpenFlow Switch Test Suite

Direction: Client

The OpenFlow protocol is used for communication between OpenFlow switches and controllers. An OpenFlow switch performs packet lookup and forwarding according to one or more flow tables and a group table. The switch communicates over OpenFlow channel to an external controller. The OpenFlow channel runs over TCP and can be encrypted using TLS. This test suite can be used to test OpenFlow switch implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.