OSPFv3 Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
OSPFv3 Test Suite
Direction:
Server

OSPF is a link-state routing protocol. It is designed to be run internal to a single Autonomous System. Each OSPF router maintains an identical database describing the Autonomous System's topology. From this database, a routing table is calculated by constructing a shortest-path tree.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
RFC1584
Multicast Extensions to OSPF
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC1793
Extending OSPF to Support Demand Circuits
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC3101
The OSPF Not-So-Stubby Area (NSSA) Option
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC3623
Graceful OSPF Restart
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC4203
Extensions to OSPF for Advertising Optional Router Capabilities
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC4576
Using a Link State Advertisement (LSA) Options Bit to Prevent Looping in BGP/MPLS IP Virtual Private Networks (VPNs)
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC4577
OSPF as the Provider/Customer Edge Protocol for BGP/MPLS IP Virtual Private Networks (VPNs)
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC4811
OSPF Out-of-Band Link State Database (LSDB) Resynchronization
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC4812
OSPF Restart Signaling
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC4915
Multi-Topology (MT) Routing in OSPF
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC4970
Extensions to OSPF for Advertising Optional Router Capabilities
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC5088
OSPF Protocol Extensions for Path Computation Element (PCE) Discovery
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC5187
OSPFv3 Graceful Restart
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC5250
The OSPF Opaque LSA Option
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC5309
Point-to-Point Operation over LAN in Link State Routing Protocols
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC5329
Traffic Engineering Extensions to OSPF Version 3
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC5392
OSPF Extensions in Support of Inter-Autonomous System (AS) MPLS and GMPLS Traffic Engineering
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC5340
OSPF for IPv6
RFC5613
OSPF Link-Local Signaling
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC5786
Advertising a Router's Local Addresses in OSPF Traffic Engineering (TE) Extensions
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC5838
Support of Address Families in OSPFv3
RFC7166
Supporting Authentication Trailer for OSPFv3
RFC7503
OSPFv3 Autoconfiguration
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC7770
Extensions to OSPF for Advertising Optional Router Capabilities
RFC8362
OSPFv3 Link State Advertisement (LSA) Extensibility
Supported in anomaly cases
RFC8665
OSPF Extensions for Segment Routing
RFC8666
OSPFv3 Extensions for Segment Routing

Tool-specific information

Tested Commands
Notes
Hello
RFC5340
Database Description
RFC5340
Link State Request
RFC5340
Link State Update
RFC5340
Link State Acknowledgement
RFC5340
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
