PCP Server Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
PCP Server Test Suite
Direction:
Server

Port Control Protocol makes it possible to reach network equipments from an outside of their local networks behind a NAT. Usually this requires manual configuration of port forwarding at the network gateway, or application level workarounds. PCP allows the deployed equipment and applications to create explicit mappings between an external IP address, protocol and port, and an internal IP address, protocol and port. These mappings are required for successful inbound communications destined to machines located behind a NAT or a firewall.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
RFC6887
Port Control Protocol (PCP)
RFC7220
Description Option for the Port Control Protocol (PCP)
RFC7225
Discovering NAT64 IPv6 Prefixes Using the Port Control Protocol (PCP)

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Specifications
MAP request / response

RFC6887

PEER request / response

RFC6887

ANNOUNCE request / response

RFC6887

DESCRIPTION option for MAP and PEER

RFC7220

PREFIX64 option for MAP and ANNOUNCE

RFC7225

Supported SafeGuard Checks

Amplification

Information Leakage

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
Contact Us
©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved