Defensics Packet Forwarding Control Protocol (PFCP) Test Suite tests the robustness of PFCP implementations. It attempts to discover bugs in tested implementations by sending invalid, incorrect and malformed data and data structures. The test suite is intended strictly for automated black-box negative testing in an isolated lab environment.
Test suite acts as UPF and delivers PFCP messages towards SMF.
Test suite acts as SMF and delivers PFCP messages towards UPF.
Test suite acts as UPF and delivers PFCP messages towards MB-SMF.
Test suite acts as SMF and delivers PFCP messages towards MB-UPF.
Test suite acts as SGW-UP and delivers PFCP messages towards SGW-CP.
Test suite acts as SGW-CP and delivers PFCP messages towards SGW-UP.
Test suite acts as PGW-UP and delivers PFCP messages towards PGW-CP.
Test suite acts as PGW-CP and delivers PFCP messages towards PGW-UP.
Test suite acts as TDF-UP and delivers PFCP messages towards TDF-CP.
Test suite acts as TDF-CP and delivers PFCP messages towards TDF-UP.