PFCP Server Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
PFCP Server Test Suite
Direction:
Server

Defensics Packet Forwarding Control Protocol (PFCP) Test Suite tests the robustness of PFCP implementations. It attempts to discover bugs in tested implementations by sending invalid, incorrect and malformed data and data structures. The test suite is intended strictly for automated black-box negative testing in an isolated lab environment.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
3GPP TS 29.244
Interface between the Control Plane and the User Plane Nodes
Supported releases: 18.4.0

Tool-specific information

Tested interfaces
Notes
N4 SMF

Test suite acts as UPF and delivers PFCP messages towards SMF.

N4 UPF

Test suite acts as SMF and delivers PFCP messages towards UPF.

N4mb MB-SMF

Test suite acts as MB-UPF and delivers PFCP messages towards MB-SMF.

N4mb MB-UPF

Test suite acts as MB-SMF and delivers PFCP messages towards MB-UPF.

Sxa SGW-CP

Test suite acts as SGW-UP and delivers PFCP messages towards SGW-CP.

Sxa SGW-UP

Test suite acts as SGW-CP and delivers PFCP messages towards SGW-UP.

Sxb PGW-CP

Test suite acts as PGW-UP and delivers PFCP messages towards PGW-CP.

Sxb PGW-UP

Test suite acts as PGW-CP and delivers PFCP messages towards PGW-UP.

Sxc TDF-CP

Test suite acts as TDF-UP and delivers PFCP messages towards TDF-CP.

Sxc TDF-UP

Test suite acts as TDF-CP and delivers PFCP messages towards TDF-UP.

Tested messages
Notes
Specification
PFCP Heartbeat Request
Node Related Message
3GPP TS 29.244
PFCP PFD Management Request
Node Related Message
3GPP TS 29.244
PFCP Association Setup Request
Node Related Message
3GPP TS 29.244
PFCP Association Update Request
Node Related Message
3GPP TS 29.244
PFCP Association Update Response
Node Related Message
3GPP TS 29.244
PFCP Association Release Request
Node Related Message
3GPP TS 29.244
PFCP Association Release Response
Node Related Message
3GPP TS 29.244
PFCP Node Report Request
Node Related Message
3GPP TS 29.244
PFCP Session Set Modification Request
Node Related Message
3GPP TS 29.244
PFCP Session Set Modification Request
Node Related Message
3GPP TS 29.244
PFCP Session Establishment Request
Session Related Message
3GPP TS 29.244
PFCP Session Modification Request
Session Related Message
3GPP TS 29.244
PFCP Session Deletion Request
Session Related Message
3GPP TS 29.244
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
