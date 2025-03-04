Test Suite: PIM test suite

Direction: Server

Protocol Independent Multicast is a family of multicast routing protocols for IP networks. These protocols do not include their own topology discovery mechanisms, but instead use the routing information supplied by other traditional routing protocols. PIM Test Suite has been designed to search PIM implementations for any security-related robustness flaws, thus improving overall software quality and reliability. The suite includes test cases for Sparse Mode (PIM-SM), Dense Mode (PIM-DM) and Bidirectional Mode. Both IPv4 and IPv6 (PIM6) are supported for PIMv2. There are also test cases for PIMv1, although no definitive specification has been released.