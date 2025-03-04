PIM test suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
PIM test suite
Direction:
Server

Protocol Independent Multicast is a family of multicast routing protocols for IP networks. These protocols do not include their own topology discovery mechanisms, but instead use the routing information supplied by other traditional routing protocols. PIM Test Suite has been designed to search PIM implementations for any security-related robustness flaws, thus improving overall software quality and reliability. The suite includes test cases for Sparse Mode (PIM-SM), Dense Mode (PIM-DM) and Bidirectional Mode. Both IPv4 and IPv6 (PIM6) are supported for PIMv2. There are also test cases for PIMv1, although no definitive specification has been released.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
RFC2117

Protocol Independent Multicast - Sparse Mode (PIM-SM): Protocol Specification

RFC2362

Protocol Independent Multicast - Sparse Mode (PIM-SM): Protocol Specification

RFC3973

Protocol Independent Multicast - Dense Mode (PIM-DM): Protocol Specification (Revised)

RFC4601

Protocol Independent Multicast - Sparse Mode (PIM-SM): Protocol Specification (Revised)

RFC4607

Source-Specific Multicast for IP

RFC5015

Bidirectional Protocol Independent Multicast (BIDIR-PIM)

RFC5059

Bootstrap Router (BSR) Mechanism for Protocol Independent Multicast (PIM)

draft-ietf-idmr-pim-spec

PIMv1

pim-autorp-spec01

Auto-RP: Automatic discovery of Group-to-RP mappings for IP multicast

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Notes
Specifications
PIMv2 Hello
IPv4, IPv6
RFC4601, RFC3973, RFC2362, RFC2117
PIMv2 Register
IPv4, IPv6
RFC4601, RFC2362, RFC2117
PIMv2 Register-Stop
IPv4, IPv6
RFC4601, RFC2362, RFC2117
PIMv2 Join/Prune
IPv4, IPv6
RFC4601, RFC3973, RFC2362, RFC2117
PIMv2 Bootstrap
IPv4, IPv6
RFC5059, RFC2362, RFC2117
PIMv2 Assert
IPv4, IPv6
RFC4601, RFC3973, RFC2362, RFC2117
PIMv2 Graft
IPv4, IPv6
RFC3973
PIMv2 Graft-Ack
IPv4, IPv6
RFC3973
PIMv2 Candidate-RP-Advertisement
IPv4, IPv6
RFC5059, RFC2362, RFC2117
PIMv2 State-Refresh
IPv4, IPv6
RFC3973
PIMv2 DF-Election-Offer
IPv4, IPv6
RFC5015
PIMv2 DF-Election-Winner
IPv4, IPv6
RFC5015
PIMv2 DF-Election-Backoff
IPv4, IPv6
RFC5015
PIMv2 DF-Election-Pass
IPv4, IPv6
RFC5015
Auto-RP Announcement
IPv4
pim-autorp-spec01
Auto-RP Mapping
IPv4
pim-autorp-spec01
PIMv1 Router-Query
IPv4
draft-ietf-idmr-pim-spec
PIMv1 Register
IPv4
draft-ietf-idmr-pim-spec
PIMv1 Register-Stop
IPv4
draft-ietf-idmr-pim-spec
PIMv1 Join/Prune
IPv4
draft-ietf-idmr-pim-spec
PIMv1 RP-Reachability
IPv4
draft-ietf-idmr-pim-spec
PIMv1 Assert
IPv4
draft-ietf-idmr-pim-spec
PIMv1 Graft
IPv4
draft-ietf-idmr-pim-spec
PIMv1 Graft-Ack
IPv4
draft-ietf-idmr-pim-spec
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
