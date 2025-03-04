Proxy Mobile IPv6 Server Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
Proxy Mobile IPv6 Server Test Suite
Direction:
Server

Mobile IPv6 is a protocol used by IPv6 nodes to remain reachable while moving around in the IPv6 Internet. Proxy MIPv6 Server Test Suite can be used for evaluating Mobile IPv6 implementations for robustness problems.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
RFC768
User Datagram Protocol
RFC793
Transmission Control Protocol
RFC894
A Standard for the Transmission of IP Datagrams over Ethernet Networks
RFC1035
Domain Implementation and Specification
RFC1887
An Architecture for IPv6 Unicast Address Allocation
RFC2104
HMAC: Keyed-Hashing for Message Authentication
RFC2375
IPv6 Multicast Address Assignments
RFC2403
The Use of HMAC-MD5-96 within ESP and AH
RFC2404
The Use of HMAC-SHA1-96 within ESP and AH
RFC2405
The ESP DES-CBC Cipher Algorithm With Explicit IV
RFC2410
The NULL Encryption Algorithm and Its Use With IPsec
RFC2451
The ESP CBC-Mode Cipher Algorithms
RFC2460
Internet Protocol, Version 6 (IPv6) Specification
Obsoletes RFC1883
RFC2462
IPv6 Stateless Address Autoconfiguration
Obsoletes RFC1971
RFC2464
Transmission of IPv6 Packets over Ethernet Networks
Obsoletes RFC1972
RFC2471
IPv6 Testing Address Allocation
Obsoletes RFC1897
RFC2526
Reserved IPv6 Subnet Anycast Addresses
RFC2928
Initial IPv6 Sub-TLA ID Assignments
RFC3041
Privacy Extensions for Stateless Address Autoconfiguration in IPv6
RFC3178
IPv6 Multihoming Support at Site Exit Routers
RFC3306
Unicast-Prefix-based IPv6 Multicast Addresses
RFC3484
Default Address Selection for Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6)
RFC3531
A Flexible Method for Managing the Assignment of Bits of an IPv6 Address Block
RFC3587
IPv6 Global Unicast Address Format
Obsoletes RFC2374, RFC2073
RFC3602
The AES-CBC Cipher Algorithm and Its Use with IPsec
RFC3769
Requirements for IPv6 prefix delegation
RFC3775
Mobility Support in IPv6
Obsoleted by RFC6275
RFC3879
Deprecating Site Local Addresses
RFC3956
Embedding the Rendezvous Point (RP) Address in an IPv6 Multicast Address
RFC3963
Network Mobility (NEMO) Basic Support Protocol
RFC4007
IPv6 Scoped Address Architecture
RFC4068
Fast Handovers for Mobile IPv6
Anomaly only
RFC4193
Unique Local IPv6 Unicast Addresses
RFC4283
Mobile Node Identifier Option for Mobile IPv6 (MIPv6)
RFC4285
Authentication Protocol for Mobile IPv6
RFC4294
IPv6 Node Requirements
RFC4291
IPv6 Addressing Architecture
Obsoletes RFC3513, RFC2373, RFC1884
RFC4301
Security Architecture for the Internet Protocol
Obsoletes RFC2401, RFC1825
RFC4302
IP Authentication Header
Obsoletes RFC2402, RFC1826
RFC4303
IP Encapsulating Security Payload
Obsoletes RFC2406, RFC1827
RFC4308
Cryptographic Suites for IPsec
RFC4311
IPv6 Host-to-Router Load Sharing
RFC4443
Internet Control Message Protocol (ICMPv6) for the Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Specification
Obsoletes RFC2463, RFC1885
RFC4489
A Method for Generating Link Scoped IPv6 Multicast Addresses
RFC4727
Experimental Values in IPv4, IPv6, ICMPv6, UDP and TCP Headers
RFC4835
Cryptographic Algorithm Implementation Requirements for Encapsulating Security Payload (ESP) and Authentication Header (AH)
Obsoletes RFC4305, RFC2402, RFC2406
RFC4861
Neighbor Discovery for IP Version 6 (IPv6)
Obsoletes RFC1970, RFC2461
RFC4866
Enhanced Route Optimization for Mobile IPv6
RFC5026
Mobile IPv6 Bootstrapping in Split Scenario
RFC5094
Mobile IPv6 Vendor-Specific messages
RFC5096
Mobile IPv6 Experimental Messages
RFC5142
Mobility Header Home Agent Switch Message
RFC5149
Service Selection for Mobile IPv6
RFC5213
Proxy Mobile IPv6
RFC5271
Mobile IPv6 Fast Handovers for 3G CDMA Networks
Anomaly only
RFC5555
Mobile IPv6 Support for Dual Stack Hosts and Routers
RFC5568
Mobile IPv6 Fast Handover
RFC5648
Multiple Care-of Addresses Registration
RFC5844
IPv4 Support for Proxy Mobile IPv6
Anomaly only
RFC5845
Generic Routing Encapsulation (GRE) Key Option for Proxy Mobile IPv6
RFC5846
Binding Revocation for IPv6 Mobility
RFC5847
Heartbeat Mechanism for Proxy Mobile IPv6
RFC5949
Fast Handovers for Proxy Mobile IPv6
Anomaly only
RFC6058
Transient Binding for Proxy Mobile IPv6
Anomaly only
RFC6088
Traffic Selectors for Flow Bindings
Anomaly only
RFC6089
Flow Bindings in Mobile IPv6 and Network Mobility (NEMO) Basic Support
Updates RFC5648 (Anomaly only)
RFC6275
Mobility support in IPv6
Obsoletes RFC3775
RFC6463
Runtime Local Mobility Anchor (LMA) Assignment Support for Proxy Mobile IPv6
Anomaly only
RFC6602
Bulk Binding Update Support for Proxy Mobile IPv6
Anomaly only
RFC6705
Localized Routing for Proxy Mobile IPv6
Anomaly only
RFC6757
Access Network Identifier (ANI) Option for Proxy Mobile IPv6
Updated by RFC7563 (Anomaly only)
RFC6909
IPv4 Traffic Offload Selector Option for Proxy Mobile IPv6
Anomaly only
RFC7028
Multicast Mobility Routing Optimizations for Proxy Mobile IPv6
Anomaly only
RFC7077
Update Notifications for Proxy Mobile IPv6
Anomaly only
RFC7109
Flow Bindings Initiated by Home Agents for Mobile IPv6
Anomaly only
RFC7148
Prefix Delegation Support for Proxy Mobile IPv6
Anomaly only
RFC7161
Proxy Mobile IPv6 (PMIPv6) Multicast Handover Optimization by the Subscription Information Acquisition through the LMA (SIAL)
Anomaly only
RFC7222
Quality-of-Service Option for Proxy Mobile IPv6
Anomaly only
RFC7389
Separation of Control and User Plane for Proxy Mobile IPv6
Anomaly only
RFC7411
Multicast Listener Extensions for Mobile IPv6 (MIPv6) and Proxy Mobile IPv6 (PMIPv6) Fast Handovers
Updates RFC5568 (Anomaly only)
RFC7563
Extensions to the Proxy Mobile IPv6 (PMIPv6) Access Network Identifier Option
Updates RFC6757 (Anomaly only)
RFC7864
Proxy Mobile IPv6 Extensions to Support Flow Mobility
Updates RFC5213 (Anomaly only)
RFC8127
Mobile Access Gateway Configuration Parameters Controlled by the Local Mobility Anchor
Anomaly only
RFC8278
Mobile Access Gateway (MAG) Multipath Options
Anomaly only
3GPP TS 29.275 V15.0.0
Proxy Mobile IPv6 (PMIPv6) based Mobility and Tunnelling protocols
3GPP TS 29.282 V15.0.0
Mobile IPv6 vendor specific option format and usage within 3GPP

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Specifications
Notes
ICMPv6: 144 - Home Agent Address Discovery Request
RFC3775, RFC6275
ICMPv6 message
ICMPv6: 146 - Mobile Prefix Solicitation
RFC3775, RFC6275
ICMPv6 message
ICMPv6: 154 - Type 2, Router Solicitation for Proxy Advertisement (RtSolPr)
RFC4068, RFC5568
ICMPv6 Message
ICMPv6: 154 - Type 4, Handover Initiate (HI)
RFC4068
ICMPv6 Message
0 - Binding Refresh Request (BRR)
RFC3775, RFC6275
Mobility Header
1 - Home Test Init (HoTI)
RFC3775, RFC6275
Mobility Header
2 - Care-of Test Init (CoTI)
RFC3775, RFC6275
Mobility Header
5 - Binding Update (BU)
RFC3775, RFC6275
Mobility Header
5 - Proxy Binding Update (PBU)
RFC5213
Mobility Header
7 - Binding Error (BE)
RFC3775, RFC6275
Mobility Header
8 - Fast Binding Update (FBU)
RFC5568
Mobility Header
9 - Fast Binding Acknowledgement (FBack)
RFC5568
Mobility Header
10 - Fast Neighbor Advertisement (FNA)
RFC4068
Mobility Header
13 - Heartbeat
RFC5847
Mobility Header
14 - Handover Initiate (HI)
RFC5568
Mobility Header
16 - Type 2, Binding Revocation Acknowledgement (BRA)
RFC5846
Mobility Header
17 - Localized Routing Initiation (LRI)
RFC6705
Mobility Header
20 - Update Notification Acknowledgement (UPA)
RFC7077
Mobility Header
21 - Type 2, Flow Binding Acknowledgement (FBA)
RFC7109
Mobility Header
23 - Subscription Response
RFC7161
Mobility Header

Tested options
Specifications
Notes
ICMPv6: 3 - Prefix Information
RFC3775, RFC6275
NDP option
ICMPv6: 7 - Advertisement Interval
RFC3775, RFC6275
NDP option
ICMPv6: 8 - Home Agent Information
RFC3775, RFC6275
NDP option
ICMPv6: 17 - IP Address/Prefix
RFC5568
NDP option
ICMPv6: 18 - New Router Prefix Information
RFC4068
NDP option
ICMPv6: 19 - Link-layer Address (LLA)
RFC5568
NDP option
ICMPv6: 20 - Neighbor Advertisement Acknowledgement (NAACK)
RFC5568
NDP option
ICMPv6: 23 - MAP (Mobility Anchor Point)
RFC4140
NDP option
IPv6: 11 - Home Address (HoA) option
RFC3775, RFC6275
Destination option
0 - Pad1
RFC3775, RFC6275
Mobility option
1 - PadN
RFC3775, RFC6275
Mobility option
2 - Binding Refresh Advice
RFC3775, RFC6275
Mobility option
3 - Alternate Care-of Address
RFC3775, RFC6275
Mobility option
4 - Nonce Indices
RFC3775, RFC6275
Mobility option
5 - Binding Authorization Data
RFC3775, RFC6275
Mobility option
6 - Mobile Network Prefix
RFC3963
Mobility option
7 - Mobility Header Link-Layer address (MH-LLA)
RFC5568
Mobility option
8 - Mobile Node Identifier
RFC4283
Mobility option
9 - Mobility Message Authentication
RFC4285
Mobility option
10 - Mobility Message Replay Protection
RFC4285
Mobility option
11 - CGA Parameters Request
RFC4866
Mobility option
12 - CGA Parameters
RFC4866
Mobility option
13 - Signature
RFC4866
Mobility option
14 - Permanent Home Keygen Token
RFC4866
Mobility option
15 - Care-of Test Init
RFC4866
Mobility option
16 - Care-of Test
RFC4866
Mobility option
17 - DNS Update Mobility Option
RFC5026
Mobility option
18 - Experimental Mobility Option
RFC5096
Mobility option
19 - Vendor Specific Mobility Option
RFC5094
Mobility option
20 - Service Selection Mobility Option
RFC5149
Mobility option
21 - Binding Authorization Data for FMIPv6 (BADF)
RFC5568
Mobility option
22 - Home Network Prefix (HNP) Option
RFC5213, RFC7864
Mobility option
23 - Handoff Indicator Option
RFC5213
Mobility option
24 - Access Technology Type Option
RFC5213
Mobility option
25 - Mobile Node Link-layer Identifier Option
RFC5213
Mobility option
26 - Link-local Address Option
RFC5213
Mobility option
27 - Timestamp Option
RFC5213
Mobility option
28 - Restart Counter
RFC5847
Mobility option
29 - IPv4 Home Address
RFC5555
Mobility option
30 - IPv4 Address Acknowledgement
RFC5555
Mobility option
31 - NAT Detection
RFC5555
Mobility option
32 - IPv4 Care-of Address
RFC5555
Mobility option
33 - GRE Key Option
RFC5845
Mobility option
34 - Mobility Header IPv6 Address/Prefix
RFC5568
Mobility option
35 - Binding Identifier
RFC5648, RFC6089
Mobility option
36 - IPv4 Home Address Request
RFC5844
Mobility option
37 - IPv4 Home Address Reply
RFC5844
Mobility option
38 - IPv4 Default-Router Address
RFC5844
Mobility option
39 - IPv4 DHCP Support Mode
RFC5844
Mobility option
40 - Context Request
RFC5949
Mobility option
41 - Local Mobility Anchor Address (LMAA)
RFC5949
Mobility option
42 - Mobile Node Link-local Address Interface Identifier (MN LLA-IID)
RFC5949
Mobility option
43 - Transient Binding
RFC6058
Mobility option
44 - Flow Summary
RFC6089
Mobility option
45 - Flow Identification
RFC6089, RFC6088, RFC7109
Mobility option
46 - Redirect-Capability
RFC6463
Mobility option
47 - Redirect Mobility Option
RFC6463
Mobility option
48 - Load Information
RFC6463
Mobility option
49 - Alternate IPv4 Care-of Address
RFC6463
Mobility option
50 - Mobile Node Group Identifier
RFC6602
Mobility option
51 - MAG IPv6 Address
RFC6705
Mobility option
52 - Access Network Identifier
RFC6757, RFC7563
Mobility option
53 - IPv4 Traffic Offload Selector
RFC6909
Mobility option
54 - Dynamic IP Multicast Selector
RFC7028
Mobility option
55 - Delegated Mobile Network Prefix (DMNP)
RFC7148
Mobility option
56 - Active Multicast Subscription IPv4
RFC7161
Mobility option
57 - Active Multicast Subscription IPv6
RFC7161
Mobility option
58 - Quality-of-Service
RFC7222
Mobility option
59 - LMA User-Plane Address
RFC7389
Mobility option
60 - Multicast Mobility Option
RFC7411
Mobility option
61 - Multicast Acknowledgement Option
RFC7411
Mobility option
62 - LMA-Controlled MAG Parameters (LCMP)
RFC8127
Mobility option
63 - MAG Multipath-Binding
RFC8278
Mobility option
64 - MAG Identifier
RFC8278
Mobility option
3GPP Specific: 1 - Protocol Configuration Options
3GPP TS29.282
Mobility option
3GPP Specific: 2 - 3GPP Specific PMIPv6 error code
3GPP TS29.282
Mobility option
3GPP Specific: 3 - PDN GW IP Address
3GPP TS29.282
Mobility option
3GPP Specific: 4 - DHCPv4 Address Allocation Procedure Indication
3GPP TS29.282
Mobility option
3GPP Specific: 5 - Fully Qualified PDN Connection Set Identifier
3GPP TS29.282
Mobility option
3GPP Specific: 6 - PDN Type Indication
3GPP TS29.282
Mobility option
3GPP Specific: 7 - Charging ID
3GPP TS29.282
Mobility option
3GPP Specific: 8 - Selection Mode
3GPP TS29.282
Mobility option
3GPP Specific: 9 - I-WLAN Mobility Access Point Name (APN)
3GPP TS29.282
Mobility option
3GPP Specific: 10 - Charging Characteristics
3GPP TS29.282
Mobility option
3GPP Specific: 11 - Mobile Equipment Identity (MEI)
3GPP TS29.282
Mobility option
3GPP Specific: 12 - MSISDN
3GPP TS29.282
Mobility option
3GPP Specific: 13 - Serving Network
3GPP TS29.282
Mobility option
3GPP Specific: 14 - APN Restriction
3GPP TS29.282
Mobility option
3GPP Specific: 15 - Maximum APN Restriction
3GPP TS29.282
Mobility option
3GPP Specific: 16 - Unauthenticated IMSI
3GPP TS29.282
Mobility option
3GPP Specific: 17 - PDN Connection ID
3GPP TS29.282
Mobility option
3GPP Specific: 18 - PGW Backoff Time
3GPP TS29.282
Mobility option
3GPP Specific: 19 - Signaling Priority Indication
3GPP TS29.282
Mobility option
3GPP Specific: 20 - Additional Protocol Configuration Options
3GPP TS29.282
Mobility option
3GPP Specific: 21 - Static IP Address Allocation Indication
3GPP TS29.282
Mobility option
3GPP Specific: 22 - MME/SGSN Identifier
3GPP TS29.282
Mobility option
3GPP Specific: 23 - End Marker Notification
3GPP TS29.282
Mobility option
3GPP Specific: 24 - Trusted WLAN Mode Indication
3GPP TS29.282
Mobility option
3GPP Specific: 25 - UE Time Zone
3GPP TS29.282
Mobility option
3GPP Specific: 26 - Access Network Identifier Timestamp
3GPP TS29.282
Mobility option
3GPP Specific: 27 - Logical Access ID
3GPP TS29.282
Mobility option
3GPP Specific: 28 - Origination Time Stamp
3GPP TS29.282
Mobility option
3GPP Specific: 29 - Maximum Wait Time
3GPP TS29.282
Mobility option
3GPP Specific: 30 - TWAN Capabilities
3GPP TS29.282
Mobility option

Supported features
Specification
Notes
Selectable IPsec mode
IPv6 without security headers, IPv6 with AH, ESP and AH+ESP either in transport or tunnel mode.
AH authentication algorithms
NULL, HMAC_SHA1-96, HMAC-MD5-96
ESP crypto algorithms
ESP-NULL, ESP-DES-CBC, ESP-DES3-CBC, ESP-AES-CBC128, ESP-AES-CBC192, ESP-AES-CBC256

Unsupported features
Specification
Notes
Handover keys for FMIPv6
RFC5269
Distributing a Symmetric Fast Mobile IPv6 Handover Key Using SEcure Neighbour Discovery (SEND)
Multiple SA for IPsec
RFC3776
Using IPsec to Protect Mobile IPv6 Signaling Between Mobile Nodes and Home Agents

Supported SafeGuard checks
Notes
Authentication bypass

Certificate validation

Weak cryptography

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
