PNG is a bitmapped image format that employs lossless data compression. PNG was created to improve upon and replace GIF (Graphics Interchange Format) as an image-file format not requiring a patent license.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
RFC2083

RFC2083 - PNG (Portable Network Graphics Specification 1.0

PNG 1.1

Portable Network Graphics Specification v1.1

PNG 1.2

Portable Network Graphics Specification v1.2

ISO/IEC 15948:2004

Information technology - Computer graphics and image processing - Portable Network Graphics (PNG): Functional specification

PNG 1.2 Extension Version 1.5.0

Extensions to the PNG 1.2 Specification

APNG 1.0

Animated PNG Specification v1.0

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
