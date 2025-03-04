POP3 Server Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
POP3 Server Test Suite
Direction:
Server

- - Post Office Protocol is an application-layer Internet standard - protocol used by local e-mail clients to retrieve e-mail from a - remote server over a TCP/IP connection. POP has been developed - through several versions, with version 3 (POP3) being the current - standard. Virtually all modern e-mail clients and servers - support POP3, and along with IMAP they are the two most prevalent - Internet standard protocols for e-mail retrieval. - This test suite can be used for robustness testing of POP3 Server - implementations. -

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
RFC1939
Post Office Protocol - Version 3
Obsoletes RFC 1725, Updated by RFC 1957,RFC 2449,RFC 6186
RFC1734
POP3 AUTHentication command
RFC2449
POP3 Extension Mechanism
Updates RFC 1939, Updated by RFC 5034
RFC5034
The Post Office Protocol (POP3) Simple Authentication and Security Layer (SASL) Authentication Mechanism
Obsoletes RFC 1734, Updates RFC 2449
RFC2595
Using TLS with IMAP, POP3 and ACAP
Updated by RFC 4616
RFC5721
POP3 Support for UTF-8
RFC6856
Post Office Protocol Version 3 (POP3) Support for UTF-8
Obsoletes RFC 5721
RFC1082
Post Office Protocol: Version 3: Extended service offerings
RFC3206
The SYS and AUTH POP Response Codes

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Notes
Specifications
+OK
RFC1939
-ERR
RFC1939
QUIT
RFC1939
STAT
RFC1939
LIST
RFC1939
RETR
RFC1939
DELE
RFC1939
NOOP
RFC1939
RSET
RFC1939
TOP
RFC1939
UIDL
RFC1939
USER
RFC1939
PASS
RFC1939
APOP
RFC1939
AUTH
RFC1734
CAPA
RFC2449
UTF8
RFC6856
STLS
RFC2595
XTND
RFC1082
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
Contact Us
©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved