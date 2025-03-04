Test Suite: POP3 Server Test Suite

Direction: Server

- - Post Office Protocol is an application-layer Internet standard - protocol used by local e-mail clients to retrieve e-mail from a - remote server over a TCP/IP connection. POP has been developed - through several versions, with version 3 (POP3) being the current - standard. Virtually all modern e-mail clients and servers - support POP3, and along with IMAP they are the two most prevalent - Internet standard protocols for e-mail retrieval. - This test suite can be used for robustness testing of POP3 Server - implementations. -