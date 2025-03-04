Test Suite: PPPoE Server Test Suite

Direction: Server

The Point-to-Point Protocol (PPP) is used in establishing a direct multi-protocol connection between two nodes. The protocol offers methods to configure and transport network-layer protocols, like IP traffic, over point-to-point links. It has been commonly used by ISPs to offer customers a dial-up access to the Internet. The PPP over Ethernet (PPPoE) is a protocol for encapsulating PPP over Ethernet connection. This test suite can be used to test PPPoE AC implementations for security flaws and robustness problems. The test suite has test cases for both PPP and PPPoE protocol data. The PPPoE Server test suite can also be used in testing PPP over L2TP tunnels.