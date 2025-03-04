PPPoE Server Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
PPPoE Server Test Suite
Direction:
Server

The Point-to-Point Protocol (PPP) is used in establishing a direct multi-protocol connection between two nodes. The protocol offers methods to configure and transport network-layer protocols, like IP traffic, over point-to-point links. It has been commonly used by ISPs to offer customers a dial-up access to the Internet. The PPP over Ethernet (PPPoE) is a protocol for encapsulating PPP over Ethernet connection. This test suite can be used to test PPPoE AC implementations for security flaws and robustness problems. The test suite has test cases for both PPP and PPPoE protocol data. The PPPoE Server test suite can also be used in testing PPP over L2TP tunnels.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
RFC1332
Internet Protocol Control Protocol (IPCP)
RFC1334
PPP authentication protocols
RFC1548
The Point-to-Point Protocol
Obsoleted
RFC1570
PPP LCP Extensions
RFC1661
The Point-to-Point Protocol
RFC1662
PPP in HDLC-like Framing
RFC1663
PPP Reliable Transmission
RFC1877
IPCP Name Server addresses
RFC1962
PPP Compression Protocol (CCP)
RFC1967
LZS-DCP Compression Protocol
RFC1969
The PPP DES Encryption Protocol (DESE)
Obsoleted
RFC1968
Encryption Control Protocol (ECP)
RFC1974
Stac LZS Compression Protocol
RFC1975
Magnalink Variable Resource Compression
RFC1976
Data-Compression in Data Circuit-Terminating Equipment (DCS)
RFC1977
BSD Compression Protocol
RFC1978
Predictor Compression Protocol
RFC1979
Deflate
RFC1989
Link Quality Monitoring
RFC1990
The PPP Multilink Protocol (MP)
RFC1993
Gandalf FZA Compression Protocol
RFC1994
Challenge Handshake Authentication Protocol
RFC2118
Microsoft Point-to-Point Compression (MPPC) Protocol
RFC2290
Mobile-IPv4 Configuration Option for PPP IPCP
RFC2419
DESE-bis
RFC2420
3DESE
RFC2433
Microsoft CHAP extensions
RFC2472
IPv6 Control Protocol (IPv6CP)
Obsoleted
RFC2516
A Method for Transmitting PPP Over Ethernet (PPPoE)
RFC2759
MS-Chap 2
RFC2794
Mobile-IPv4 Option for PPP IPCP
RFC3241
Robust Header Compression (ROHC) over PPP
RFC5072
IP Version 6 over PPP
RFC5172
Negotiation for IPv6 Datagram Compression Using IPv6 Control Protocol

Tool-specific information

Supported protocol features
Transport over Ethernet

RFC2516

Transport over L2TP

RFC3931

LCP payload

RFC1661

IPCP payload

RFC1332

CCP payload

RFC1962

IPv6CP payload

RFC2472, RFC5072

LQR payload

RFC1989

PAP authentication payload

RFC1334

CHAP authentication payload

RFC1994, RFC2433, RFC2759

Not supported protocol features
Transport over ATM

Compressed payloads

Encrypted payloads

OSINLCP

RFC1377

AppleTalk NCP

RFC1378

IPXCP

RFC1552

DECNET Phase IV CP

RFC1762

Banyan Vines CP

RFC1763

XNS IDP CP

RFC1764

SNA CP

RFC2043

NetBIOS Frames CP

RFC2097

BAP and BACP

RFC2125

PPP Bridging Control Protocol

RFC3518

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
