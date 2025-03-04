PTP Server Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
PTP Server Test Suite
Direction:
Server

Precision Time Protocol (PTP) is a high-precision synchronization protocol used in measurement and control systems. The protocol is defined in IEEE1588 (2002 for PTPv1 and 2008 for PTPv2). This test suite can be used to verify robustness of PTP slave implementations.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
IEEE1588-2002 (PTPv1)

Standard for a Precision Clock Synchronization Protocol for Networked Measurement and Control Systems

IEEE1588-2008 (PTPv2)

IEEE Standard for a Precision Clock Synchronization Protocol for Networked Measurement and Control Systems

ITU-T G.8265.1

Precision time protocol telecom profile for frequency synchronization

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Notes
Specifications
Announce
IEEE1588-2008
Sync
IEEE1588-2008
Follow-Up
IEEE1588-2008
Delay-Resp
IEEE1588-2008
Pdelay-Req
IEEE1588-2008
Management
IEEE1588-2008
Signaling
IEEE1588-2008
Sync (PTPv1)
IEEE1588-2002
Follow-Up (PTPv1)
IEEE1588-2002
Delay-Resp (PTPv1)
IEEE1588-2002
Management (PTPv1)
IEEE1588-2002

Supported protocol features
Specifications
Notes
Transport over UDP (IPv4/IPv6) using multicast
IEEE1588-2002, IEEE1588-2008
Transport over UDP (IPv4/IPv6) using unicast
IEEE1588-2008
Transport over Ethernet using multicast
IEEE1588-2008
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
