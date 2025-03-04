RADIUS Server Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
RADIUS Server Test Suite
Direction:
Server

The RADIUS protocol is a protocol for authenticating users. It is used widely in the modern Internet. Since the proper functioning of the RADIUS protocol is vital to modern infrastructure and society, the dependability of RADIUS implementations must be verified. This test suite can be used to test RADIUS server implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
RFC2865
Remote Authentication Dial In User Service (RADIUS)
Obsoletes RFC2138
RFC2866
RADIUS Accounting
Obsoletes RFC2139
RFC2867
RADIUS Accounting Modifications for Tunnel Protocol Support
Updates RFC2866
RFC2868
RADIUS Attributes for Tunnel Protocol Support
Updates RFC2865
RFC2869
RADIUS Extensions
RFC2548
Microsoft Vendor-specific RADIUS Attributes
RFC3162
RADIUS and IPv6
RFC3748
Extensible Authentication Protocol (EAP)
Obsoletes RFC2284
RFC4679
DSL Forum Vendor-Specific RADIUS Attributes
RFC5216
The EAP-TLS Authentication Protocol
Only the base case and fragmentation supported.
RFC2246
The TLS Protocol Version 1.0
Only the necessary parts for EAP-TLS client authentication.
RFC4346
The TLS Protocol Version 1.1
Only the necessary parts for EAP-TLS client authentication.

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Notes
Specifications
Access request
RFC2865
Accounting request
RFC2866

Supported protocol features
Specifications
Notes
Transport over UDP
RFC2865
EAP-TLS authentication base case with fragmentation. Only RSA key exchange supported.
RFC5216
TLS1.0/TLS1.1 record layer and handshake protocols needed for EAP-TLS authentication base case as described in RFC4346. Only RSA supported.
RFC2246, RFC4346, RFC5216

Supported test suite features
Notes
X.509 RSA Certificates and Private Keys from file

Supported TLS cipher suites
Specifications
Notes
TLS_NULL_WITH_NULL_NULL
TLS_RSA_WITH_NULL_MD5
TLS_RSA_WITH_NULL_SHA
TLS_RSA_WITH_RC4_128_MD5
TLS_RSA_WITH_RC4_128_SHA
TLS_RSA_WITH_DES_CBC_SHA
TLS_RSA_WITH_3DES_EDE_CBC_SHA
TLS_RSA_WITH_AES_128_CBC_SHA
TLS_RSA_WITH_AES_256_CBC_SHA
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
