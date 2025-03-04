RIPng Server Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
RIPng Server Test Suite
Direction:
Server

The Routing Information Protocol (RIPng) (ng as next generation, further meaning IPv6 networks) is a distance-vector routing protocol. Current RIPng version 1 uses IPv6 packets to deliver routing information. Basically RIPng is extension of RIPv2 features for support IPv6. The main difference compared to RIPv2 are that RIPng does not support authentication by itself and RIPng has specific route entry element for describing next hop address. In nutshell, RIP next generation is stable, widely supported and easy to configure IPv6 protocol. It's implemented on top of the User Datagram Protocol as its transport protocol. It is assigned the reserved port number 521.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
RFC2080
RIPng for IPv6
Routing Information Protocol specification for IPv6 networks

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Specifications
Notes
Request
A request for the responding system to send all or part of its routing table.
RFC2080
Response
A message containing all or part of the sender's routing table. This message may be sent in response to a request, or it may be an unsolicited routing update generated by the sender.
RFC2080
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
Contact Us
©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved