RFC2205
Resource ReSerVation Protocol (RSVP)
RFC2210
The Use of RSVP with IETF Integrated Services
RFC2215
General Characterization Parameters for Integrated Service Network Elements
RFC2745
RSVP Diagnostic Messages
RFC2746
RSVP Operation Over IP Tunnels
RFC2747
RSVP Cryptographic Authentication
RFC2750
RSVP Extensions for Policy Control
RFC2814
SBM (Subnet Bandwidth Manager): A Protocol for RSVP-based Admission Control over IEEE 802-style networks
RFC2961
RSVP Refresh Overhead Reduction Extensions
RFC2996
Format of the RSVP DCLASS Object
RFC3097
RSVP Cryptographic Authentication -- Updated Message Type Value
RFC3175
Aggregation of RSVP for IPv4 and IPv6 Reservations
RFC3182
Identity Representation for RSVP
RFC3209
RSVP-TE: Extensions to RSVP for LSP Tunnels
RFC3471
Generalized Multi-Protocol Label Switching (GMPLS) Signaling Functional Description
RFC3473
GMPLS Signaling - RSVP-TE Extensions
RFC3477
Signalling Unnumbered Links in Resource ReSerVation Protocol - Traffic Engineering (RSVP-TE)
RFC4090
Fast Reroute Extensions to RSVP-TE for LSP Tunnels
RFC4860
Generic Aggregate Resource ReSerVation Protocol (RSVP) Reservations
RFC4872
RSVP-TE Extensions in Support of End-to-End Generalized Multi-Protocol Label Switching (GMPLS) Recovery
RFC4875
Extensions to Resource Reservation Protocol - Traffic Engineering (RSVP-TE) for Point-to-Multipoint TE Label Switched Paths (LSPs)
RFC4974
Generalized MPLS (GMPLS) RSVP-TE Signaling Extensions in Support of Calls
RFC5063
Extensions to GMPLS Resource Reservation Protocol (RSVP) Graceful Restart
RFC5284
User-Defined Errors for RSVP
RFC5420
Encoding of Attributes for MPLS LSP Establishment Using Resource Reservation Protocol Traffic Engineering (RSVP-TE)
RFC5553
Resource Reservation Protocol (RSVP) Extensions for Path Key Support
RFC5852
RSVP-TE Signaling Extension for LSP Handover from the Management Plane to the Control Plane in a GMPLS-Enabled Transport Network
RFC6387
GMPLS Asymmetric Bandwidth Bidirectional Label Switched Paths (LSPs)
RFC4201
Link Bundling in MPLS Traffic Engineering (TE)
RFC4328
Generalized Multi-Protocol Label Switching (GMPLS) Signaling Extensions for G.709 Optical Transport Networks Control
RFC4783
GMPLS - Communication of Alarm Information
RFC4874
Exclude Routes - Extension to Resource ReserVation Protocol-Traffic Engineering (RSVP-TE)
RFC5946
Resource Reservation Protocol (RSVP) Extensions for Path-Triggered RSVP Receiver Proxy
RFC6001
Generalized MPLS (GMPLS) Protocol Extensions for Multi-Layer and Multi-Region Networks (MLN/MRN)
RFC6002
Generalized MPLS (GMPLS) Data Channel Switching Capable (DCSC) and Channel Set Label Extensions
RFC6003
Ethernet Traffic Parameters
RFC6107
Procedures for Dynamically Signaled Hierarchical Label Switched Paths
RFC6205
Generalized Labels for Lambda-Switch-Capable (LSC) Label Switching Routers
RFC6780
RSVP ASSOCIATION Object Extensions
RFC7139
GMPLS Signaling Extensions for Control of Evolving G.709 Optical Transport Networks
RFC7699
Generalized Labels for the Flexi-Grid in Lambda Switch Capable (LSC) Label Switching Routers
RFC8271
Updates to the Resource Reservation Protocol for Fast Reroute of Traffic Engineering GMPLS Label Switched Paths (LSPs)
RFC8390
RSVP-TE Path Diversity Using Exclude Route
RFC8796
RSVP-TE Summary Fast Reroute Extensions for Label Switched Path (LSP) Tunnels
