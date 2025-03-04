RFC2198
RTP Payload for Redundant Audio Data
Redundant header encoding with data block dump.
RFC2833
RTP Payload for DTMF Digits, Telephony Tones, and Telephony Signals
Event type definitions, otherwise follows RFC4733
RFC3550
RTP: A Transport Protocol for Real-Time Applications
RFC3551
RTP Profile for Audio and Video Conferences with Minimal Control
RFC3611
RTP Control Protocol Extended Reports (RTCP XR)
RFC3711
The Secure Real-time Transport Protocol (SRTP)
RFC3830
MIKEY: Multimedia Internet KEYing
RFC4567
Key Management Extensions for Session Description Protocol (SDP) and Real Time Streaming Protocol (RTSP)
RFC4568
Session Description Protocol (SDP) Security Descriptions for Media Streams
RFC4585
Extended RTP Profile for Real-time Transport Control Protocol (RTCP)-Based Feedback (RTP/AVPF)
RFC4733
RTP Payload for DTMF Digits, Telephony Tones, and Telephony Signals
Events, Tones and Combined payload definitions (ie Events and Tones in RFC2198 redundant data encoding format.
RFC4961
Symmetric RTP / RTP Control Protocol (RTCP)
RFC5093
BT's eXtended Network Quality RTP Control Protocol Extended Reports (RTCP XR XNQ)
RFC5104
Codec Control Messages in the RTP Audio-Visual Profile with Feedback (AVPF)
RFC5285
A General Mechanism for RTP Header Extensions
RFC5450
Transmission Time Offsets in RTP Streams
RFC5484
Associating Time-Codes with RTP Streams
RFC5725
Post-Repair Loss RLE Report Block Type for RTP Control Protocol (RTCP) Extended Reports (XRs)
RFC5760
RTP Control Protocol (RTCP) Extensions for Single-Source Multicast Sessions with Unicast Feedback
RFC5761
Multiplexing RTP Data and Control Packets on a Single Port
RFC6051
Rapid Synchronisation of RTP Flows
RFC6184
RTP Payload Format for H.264 Video
RFC6285
Unicast-Based Rapid Acquisition of Multicast RTP Sessions
RFC6679
Explicit Congestion Notification (ECN) for RTP over UDP
draft-schierl-payload-rtp-h265-00
RTP Payload Format for High Efficiency Video Coding
Internet-Draft of the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). Expires: August 2012
IEEE1733
AVB Layer 3 Transport Work Group (P1733)