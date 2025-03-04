RTP Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
RTP Test Suite
Direction:
Server

The real-time transport protocol (RTP) provides end-to-end delivery services for data with real-time characteristics, such as interactive audio and video. Those services include payload type identification, sequence numbering, timestamping and delivery monitoring. The RTP Test Suite can be used to test the robustness, security, and reliability of an implementation's ability to receive RTP packet streams.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
RFC2198
RTP Payload for Redundant Audio Data
Redundant header encoding with data block dump.
RFC2833
RTP Payload for DTMF Digits, Telephony Tones, and Telephony Signals
Event type definitions, otherwise follows RFC4733
RFC3550
RTP: A Transport Protocol for Real-Time Applications
RFC3551
RTP Profile for Audio and Video Conferences with Minimal Control
RFC3611
RTP Control Protocol Extended Reports (RTCP XR)
RFC3711
The Secure Real-time Transport Protocol (SRTP)
RFC3830
MIKEY: Multimedia Internet KEYing
RFC4567
Key Management Extensions for Session Description Protocol (SDP) and Real Time Streaming Protocol (RTSP)
RFC4568
Session Description Protocol (SDP) Security Descriptions for Media Streams
RFC4585
Extended RTP Profile for Real-time Transport Control Protocol (RTCP)-Based Feedback (RTP/AVPF)
RFC4733
RTP Payload for DTMF Digits, Telephony Tones, and Telephony Signals
Events, Tones and Combined payload definitions (ie Events and Tones in RFC2198 redundant data encoding format.
RFC4961
Symmetric RTP / RTP Control Protocol (RTCP)
RFC5093
BT's eXtended Network Quality RTP Control Protocol Extended Reports (RTCP XR XNQ)
RFC5104
Codec Control Messages in the RTP Audio-Visual Profile with Feedback (AVPF)
RFC5285
A General Mechanism for RTP Header Extensions
RFC5450
Transmission Time Offsets in RTP Streams
RFC5484
Associating Time-Codes with RTP Streams
RFC5725
Post-Repair Loss RLE Report Block Type for RTP Control Protocol (RTCP) Extended Reports (XRs)
RFC5760
RTP Control Protocol (RTCP) Extensions for Single-Source Multicast Sessions with Unicast Feedback
RFC5761
Multiplexing RTP Data and Control Packets on a Single Port
RFC6051
Rapid Synchronisation of RTP Flows
RFC6184
RTP Payload Format for H.264 Video
RFC6285
Unicast-Based Rapid Acquisition of Multicast RTP Sessions
RFC6679
Explicit Congestion Notification (ECN) for RTP over UDP
draft-schierl-payload-rtp-h265-00
RTP Payload Format for High Efficiency Video Coding
Internet-Draft of the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). Expires: August 2012
IEEE1733
AVB Layer 3 Transport Work Group (P1733)

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Notes
Specifications
RTP request packets
RTP including RTCP compound packets
RFC3550, RFC3551
RTCP report extensions
RFC3611, RFC5093, RFC5725
SRTP request packets
SRTP including SRTCP compound packets
RFC3711
RTCP FB packets
RFC4585, RFC5104
RTCP extension packets
RFC5285, RFC6051
RTCP RSI packets
RFC5760

Supported protocol features
Specifications
Transport over UDP

RFC3550, 3711

ECN for RTP transport over IP/UDP

RFC6679, 3711

Other features
Notes
Session parameters for the test suite can be negotiated with RTSP Client Test Suite 3.0.0 or later.

For UDP connection

Session parameters for the test suite can be negotiated with RTSP Server Test Suite 4.1.0 or later.

For UDP connection

RTP/SRTP packets creation from sample file in packet capture (.pcap) format.

For UDP connection

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
