Real Time Streaming Protocol (RTSP) is intended for controlling the delivery of data with real-time properties, such as audio and video. This test suite can be used to test RTSP server implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
RFC2068

Hypertext Transfer Protocol -- HTTP/1.1

RFC2326

Real Time Streaming Protocol (RTSP)

RFC2327

SDP: Session Description Protocol

RFC2617

HTTP Authentication: Basic and Digest Access Authentication

RFC2732

Format for Literal IPv6 Addresses in URL's

RFC3556

Session Description Protocol (SDP) Bandwidth Modifiers for RTP Control Protocol (RTCP) Bandwidth

RFC3986

Uniform Resource Identifier (URI): Generic Syntax

RFC4566

SDP: Session Description Protocol

3GPP_TS_26.234

3GPP_TS_26.234_v7.5.0: 3rd Generation Partnership Project; Technical Specification Group Services and System Aspects; Transparent end-to-end Packet-switched Streaming Service (PSS); Protocols and codecs (Release 7)

draft-ietf-mmusic-rfc2326bis-27

Real Time Streaming Protocol 2.0 (RTSP)

Tool-specific information

Tested
Specifications
Notes
User-configurable RTSP test sequences
RFC2326
Predefined sequences for OPTIONS, DESCRIBE, SETUP, PLAY, TEAROWN and authentication responses.
User-configurable RTSP messages
RFC2326, 3GPP_TS_26.234
Covers basic RTSP and 3GPP and other vendor extensions.
User-configurable Session description (SDP) payload
RFC4566, 3GPP_TS_26.234
Covers basic SDP and 3GPP and other vendor extensions.

Supported protocol features
Specifications
Notes
Transport over TCP
RFC2326
Authentication
RFC2326, RFC2617
User test sequences.
Media setup
RFC4566
User-configurable SDP payload.
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
