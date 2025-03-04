The S1 Application Protocol (S1AP) provides the control plane signalling between E-UTRAN and evolved packet core (EPC). The used interface is S1-MME which is located between eNB and MME. The services provided by the S1AP are divided to UE associated and non UE associated. The UE associated services are related to one UE and the non UE associated services are related to the whole S1-MME interface. The S1AP is transfered over SCTP. The S1AP protocol is defined in TS 36.413. The S1AP protocol provides transport function between UE and MME by offering NAS signalling transport. The NAS protocol provides mobility management and session management between the User equipment (UE) and Mobile Management Entity (MME). The NAS protocol is defined in TS 24.301. The S1AP/NAS Client Test Suite has been designed to act as a malicious MME that sends exceptional requests to the tested entity. The supported test target is eNodeB or UE.
Handover Request
Handover Command
Handover Preparation Failure
E-RAB Setup Request
E-RAB Modify Request
E-RAB Release Command
Initial Context Setup Request
Reset Acknowledge
S1 Setup Response
S1 Setup Failure
UE Context Modification Request
Reroute NAS Request
eNB Configuration Update Acknowledge
Downlink NAS Transport
UE Context Release Command
MME Status Transfer
MME Direct Information Transfer
MME Configuration Update
Downlink UE Associated LPPa Transport
Downlink Non UE Associated LPPa Transport
Attach accept
Attach reject
Authentication reject
Authentication request
Detach request UE terminated
Detach accept UE originating
EMM information
Security mode command
Security protected NAS message
Service reject
Tracking area update accept
Tracking area update reject
Service Accept
Activate dedicated EPS bearer context request
Activate default EPS bearer context request
Bearer resource allocation reject
Bearer resource modification reject
Deactivate EPS bearer context request
ESM information request
Modify EPS bearer context request
PDN connectivity reject
LPPa E-CID measurement initiation request
LPPa OTDOA information exchange request
LPPa UTDOA information exchange request
LPPa assistance information control
LPP Request Capabilities
LPP Provide Assistance Data
LPP Request Location Information
EIA0
128-EIA1
128-EIA2
128-EIA3
EEA0
128-EEA1
128-EEA2
128-EEA3
SCTP transport requires the test suite to be run in Linux environment.