The S1 Application Protocol (S1AP) provides the control plane signalling between E-UTRAN and evolved packet core (EPC). The used interface is S1-MME which is located between eNB and MME. The services provided by the S1AP are divided to UE associated and non UE associated. The UE associated services are related to one UE and the non UE associated services are related to the whole S1-MME interface. The S1AP is transfered over SCTP. The S1AP protocol is defined in TS 36.413. The S1AP protocol provides transport function between UE and MME by offering NAS signalling transport. The NAS protocol provides mobility management and session management between the User equipment (UE) and Mobile Management Entity (MME). The NAS protocol is defined in TS 24.301. The S1AP/NAS Client Test Suite has been designed to act as a malicious MME that sends exceptional requests to the tested entity. The supported test target is eNodeB or UE.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
TS 36.413
LTE; Evolved Universal Terrestrial Radio Access Network (E-UTRAN); S1 Application Protocol (S1AP)
supported release version: 16.7.0
TS 24.301
LTE; Non-Access-Stratum (NAS) protocol for Evolved Packet System (EPS); Stage 3
supported release version: 17.4.1
TS 36.455
Technical Specification Group Radio Access Network; Evolved Universal Terrestrial Radio Access (E-UTRA); LTE Positioning Protocol A (LPPa)
supported release version: 16.1.0
TS 37.355
Technical Specification Group Radio Access Network; LTE Positioning Protocol (LPP)
supported release version: 16.6.0
TS 24.007
LTE; Mobile radio interface signalling layer 3; General Aspects
supported release version: 15.3.0. Only parts which are used in NAS protocol.
TS 24.008
LTE; Mobile radio interface Layer 3 specification; Core network protocols; Stage 3
supported release version: 17.4.0. Only parts which are used in NAS protocol.
RFC1661
The Point-to-Point Protocol (PPP)
Only parts which are used in NAS protocol.

Tool-specific information

Tested S1AP messages

Handover Request

Handover Command

Handover Preparation Failure

E-RAB Setup Request

E-RAB Modify Request

E-RAB Release Command

Initial Context Setup Request

Reset Acknowledge

S1 Setup Response

S1 Setup Failure

UE Context Modification Request

Reroute NAS Request

eNB Configuration Update Acknowledge

Downlink NAS Transport

UE Context Release Command

MME Status Transfer

MME Direct Information Transfer

MME Configuration Update

Downlink UE Associated LPPa Transport

Downlink Non UE Associated LPPa Transport

Tested NAS messages

Attach accept

Attach reject

Authentication reject

Authentication request

Detach request UE terminated

Detach accept UE originating

EMM information

Security mode command

Security protected NAS message

Service reject

Tracking area update accept

Tracking area update reject

Service Accept

Activate dedicated EPS bearer context request

Activate default EPS bearer context request

Bearer resource allocation reject

Bearer resource modification reject

Deactivate EPS bearer context request

ESM information request

Modify EPS bearer context request

PDN connectivity reject

Tested LPPa messages

LPPa E-CID measurement initiation request

LPPa OTDOA information exchange request

LPPa UTDOA information exchange request

LPPa assistance information control

Tested LPP messages

LPP Request Capabilities

LPP Provide Assistance Data

LPP Request Location Information

Supported NAS integrity algorithms

EIA0

128-EIA1

128-EIA2

128-EIA3

Supported NAS confidentiality algorithms

EEA0

128-EEA1

128-EEA2

128-EEA3

Operating system limitations

SCTP transport requires the test suite to be run in Linux environment.

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
