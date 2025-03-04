The S1 Application Protocol (S1AP) provides the control plane signalling between E-UTRAN and evolved packet core (EPC). The used interface is S1-MME which is located between eNB and MME. The services provided by the S1AP are divided to UE associated and non UE associated. The UE associated services are related to one UE and the non UE associated services are related to the whole S1-MME interface. The S1AP is transfered over SCTP. The S1AP protocol is defined in TS 36.413. The S1AP protocol provides transport function between UE and MME by offering NAS signalling transport. The NAS protocol provides mobility management and session management between the User equipment (UE) and Mobile Management Entity (MME). The NAS protocol is defined in TS 24.301. The S1AP/NAS Server Test Suite has been designed to act as a malicious eNodeB and UE that sends exceptional requests to the tested entity. The supported test target is MME.
Handover Required
Handover Request Acknowledge
Handover Failure
Handover Cancel
E-RAB Setup Response
E-RAB Modify Response
E-RAB Release Response
Initial Context Setup Response
Initial Context Setup Failure
Reset
S1 Setup Request
UE Context Modification Response
UE Context Modification Failure
eNB Configuration Update
Handover Notify
E-RAB Release Indication
Initial UE Message
Uplink NAS Transport
NAS non delivery indication
Error indication
UE Context Release Request
UE Context Release Complete
UE Capability Info Indication
eNB Status Transfer
eNB Direct Information Transfer
eNB Configuration Transfer
Cell Traffic Trace
Uplink UE Associated LPPa Transport
Uplink Non UE Associated LPPa Transport
Attach complete
Attach request
Authentication failure
Authentication response
Detach request
EMM status
Extended service request
Security mode complete
Security mode reject
Security protected NAS message
Service request
Tracking area update complete
Tracking area update request
Control plane service request
Activate dedicated EPS bearer context accept
Activate dedicated EPS bearer context reject
Activate default EPS bearer context accept
Bearer resource allocation request
Bearer resource modification request
Deactivate EPS bearer context accept
ESM information response
Modify EPS bearer context accept
Modify EPS bearer context reject
PDN connectivity request
ESM data transport
LPPa E-CID measurement initiation response
LPPa OTDOA information exchange response
LPPa UTDOA information exchange response
LPPa assistance information feedback
LPP Provide Capabilities
LPP Request Assistance Data
LPP Provide Location Information
EIA0
128-EIA1
128-EIA2
128-EIA3
EEA0
128-EEA1
128-EEA2
128-EEA3
SCTP transport requires the test suite to be run in Linux environment.