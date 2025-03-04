S1AP/NAS Server Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
S1AP/NAS Server Test Suite
Direction:
Server

The S1 Application Protocol (S1AP) provides the control plane signalling between E-UTRAN and evolved packet core (EPC). The used interface is S1-MME which is located between eNB and MME. The services provided by the S1AP are divided to UE associated and non UE associated. The UE associated services are related to one UE and the non UE associated services are related to the whole S1-MME interface. The S1AP is transfered over SCTP. The S1AP protocol is defined in TS 36.413. The S1AP protocol provides transport function between UE and MME by offering NAS signalling transport. The NAS protocol provides mobility management and session management between the User equipment (UE) and Mobile Management Entity (MME). The NAS protocol is defined in TS 24.301. The S1AP/NAS Server Test Suite has been designed to act as a malicious eNodeB and UE that sends exceptional requests to the tested entity. The supported test target is MME.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
TS 36.413
LTE; Evolved Universal Terrestrial Radio Access Network (E-UTRAN); S1 Application Protocol (S1AP)
supported release version: 16.7.0
TS 24.301
LTE; Non-Access-Stratum (NAS) protocol for Evolved Packet System (EPS); Stage 3
supported release version: 17.4.1
TS 36.455
Technical Specification Group Radio Access Network; Evolved Universal Terrestrial Radio Access (E-UTRA); LTE Positioning Protocol A (LPPa)
supported release version: 16.1.0
TS 37.355
Technical Specification Group Radio Access Network; LTE Positioning Protocol (LPP)
supported release version: 16.6.0
TS 24.007
LTE; Mobile radio interface signalling layer 3; General Aspects
supported release version: 15.3.0. Only parts which are used in NAS protocol.
TS 24.008
LTE; Mobile radio interface Layer 3 specification; Core network protocols; Stage 3
supported release version: 17.4.0. Only parts which are used in NAS protocol.
RFC1661
The Point-to-Point Protocol (PPP)
Only parts which are used in NAS protocol.

Tool-specific information

Tested S1AP messages

Handover Required

Handover Request Acknowledge

Handover Failure

Handover Cancel

E-RAB Setup Response

E-RAB Modify Response

E-RAB Release Response

Initial Context Setup Response

Initial Context Setup Failure

Reset

S1 Setup Request

UE Context Modification Response

UE Context Modification Failure

eNB Configuration Update

Handover Notify

E-RAB Release Indication

Initial UE Message

Uplink NAS Transport

NAS non delivery indication

Error indication

UE Context Release Request

UE Context Release Complete

UE Capability Info Indication

eNB Status Transfer

eNB Direct Information Transfer

eNB Configuration Transfer

Cell Traffic Trace

Uplink UE Associated LPPa Transport

Uplink Non UE Associated LPPa Transport

Tested NAS messages

Attach complete

Attach request

Authentication failure

Authentication response

Detach request

EMM status

Extended service request

Security mode complete

Security mode reject

Security protected NAS message

Service request

Tracking area update complete

Tracking area update request

Control plane service request

Activate dedicated EPS bearer context accept

Activate dedicated EPS bearer context reject

Activate default EPS bearer context accept

Bearer resource allocation request

Bearer resource modification request

Deactivate EPS bearer context accept

ESM information response

Modify EPS bearer context accept

Modify EPS bearer context reject

PDN connectivity request

ESM data transport

Tested LPPa messages

LPPa E-CID measurement initiation response

LPPa OTDOA information exchange response

LPPa UTDOA information exchange response

LPPa assistance information feedback

Tested LPP messages

LPP Provide Capabilities

LPP Request Assistance Data

LPP Provide Location Information

Supported NAS integrity algorithms

EIA0

128-EIA1

128-EIA2

128-EIA3

Supported NAS confidentiality algorithms

EEA0

128-EEA1

128-EEA2

128-EEA3

Operating system limitations

SCTP transport requires the test suite to be run in Linux environment.

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
Contact Us
©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved