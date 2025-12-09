Scada GOOSE/SV Test Suite can be used to test the robustness, security and reliability of GOOSE and SV implementations. It discovers faults in a target software by feeding it with invalid, incorrect and malformed data and data structures.
Used specifications
Specification
Title
Notes
IEC61850-8-1
Communication networks and systems for power utility automation - Part 8-1: Specific communication service mapping (SCSM) - Mappings to MMS (ISO 9506-1 and ISO 9506-2) and to ISO/IEC 8802-3
IEC61850-9-2
Communication networks and systems for power utility automation - Part 9-2: Specific communication service mapping (SCSM) - Sampled values over ISO/IEC 8802-3