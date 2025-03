Test Suite: SCEP Server Test Suite

Direction: Server

Simple Certificate Enrollment Protocol (SCEP) is a Public Key Infrastructure protocol for enrolling certificates in a controlled environment. SCEP is based on existing PKCS#7 and PKCS#10 standards, and uses HTTP for transporting protocol messages. A PKI client uses SCEP for requesting a certificate signing or certificate renewal from Certification Authority (CA). SCEP can also be used to query existing certificates and certificate revocation lists. The SCEP Server test suite is designed for robustness testing of Certification Authority and Registration Authority (RA) implementations supporting SCEP protocol. The test suite acts as an evil PKI client sending anomalous SCEP requests to CA, possibly via RA.