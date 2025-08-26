SLMP ASCII Client Test Suite Data Sheet
SLMP ASCII Client Test Suite
Client

SLMP (SeamLess Message Protocol) is a common protocol to implement communication between applications seamlessly without awareness of the network hierarchy and boundaries between the CC-Link family network and general-purpose Ethernet devices. LMT PDUs are not supported in ASCII mode.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
BAP-C2006ENG-003-Q
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Protocol)
https://www.cc-link.org/
BAP-C2006ENG-001-R
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
https://www.cc-link.org/

Tool-specific information

Supported PDU-Types
Specifications
Notes
ST (Single-Transmission)
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Protocol)
MT (Multi-Transmission)
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Protocol)
EMT (Extended-Multi-Transmission)
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Protocol)

Supported Function Categories
Specifications
Notes
Internal memory
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
LMT PDU not supported in ASCII mode
Dual port memory
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
LMT PDU not supported in ASCII mode
Extension module
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
LMT PDU not supported in ASCII mode
Remote control
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
LMT PDU not supported in ASCII mode
Drive memory
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
LMT PDU not supported in ASCII mode
Files
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
LMT PDU not supported in ASCII mode
Loobpack test
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
LMT PDU not supported in ASCII mode
Error initialization
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
LMT PDU not supported in ASCII mode
Remote password
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
LMT PDU not supported in ASCII mode
On-demand
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
Data collection
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
Device connection
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
LMT PDU not supported in ASCII mode
Settings parameters for SLMP devices
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
LMT PDU not supported in ASCII mode
Settings parameters for CC-Link IE Field devices
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
Monitoring device
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
Accessing CAN application objects
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
LMT PDU not supported in ASCII mode
Accessing other open networks
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
Diagnosing CC-Link IE Field network
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
