Test Suite: SMB3 Server Test Suite

Direction: Server

In computer networking, Server Message Block 3 operates as an application-layer network protocol on the top of TCP. SMB3 is used to provide shared access to files, printers, and miscellaneous services. SMB3 also implements an authenticated inter-process communication (IPC) mechanism. SMB3.0, SMB3.0.2 and SMB3.1.1 dialect negotiations are supported.