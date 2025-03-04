Test Suite: SMPP Test Suite

Direction: Server

The Short Message Peer to Peer (SMPP) protocol is an open, industry standard protocol designed to provide a flexible data communications interface for transfer of short message data between a Message Center, such as a Short Message Service Centre (SMSC), GSM Unstructured Supplementary Services Data (USSD) Server or other type of Message Center and a SMS application system, such as a WAP Proxy Server, EMail Gateway or other Messaging Gateway. The test suite is intended for testing SMPP protocol elements and dialogs. The test suite does not contain extensive tests for SMS user data delivered. For testing SMS message contents, SMS SMPP Test Suite may be used.