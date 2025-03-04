SMPP Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
SMPP Test Suite
Direction:
Server

The Short Message Peer to Peer (SMPP) protocol is an open, industry standard protocol designed to provide a flexible data communications interface for transfer of short message data between a Message Center, such as a Short Message Service Centre (SMSC), GSM Unstructured Supplementary Services Data (USSD) Server or other type of Message Center and a SMS application system, such as a WAP Proxy Server, EMail Gateway or other Messaging Gateway. The test suite is intended for testing SMPP protocol elements and dialogs. The test suite does not contain extensive tests for SMS user data delivered. For testing SMS message contents, SMS SMPP Test Suite may be used.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
Short Message Peer to Peer Protocol Specification v3.4
Short Message Peer to Peer
SMPP Developers Forum Document Version:- 12-Oct-1999 Issue 1.2
3GPP TS 23.040 V8.5.0 (2009-06)
Technical realization of the Short Message Service (SMS)
3rd Generation Partnership Project; Technical Specification Group Core Network and Terminals; Technical realization of the Short Message Service (SMS) (Release 8)
ANSI/TIA/EIA-136-710-B-2000
TDMA Third Generation Wireless Short Message Service - Cellular Messaging Teleservice
TIA/EIA-136-710-B (Revision of TIA/EIA-136-710-A) MARCH 2000

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Notes
Specifications
bind-transmitter
Short Message Peer to Peer Protocol Specification v3.4
bind-receiver
Short Message Peer to Peer Protocol Specification v3.4
bind-transceiver
Short Message Peer to Peer Protocol Specification v3.4
unbind
Short Message Peer to Peer Protocol Specification v3.4
submit-sm
Short Message Peer to Peer Protocol Specification v3.4
submit-multi
Short Message Peer to Peer Protocol Specification v3.4
deliver-sm-resp
Short Message Peer to Peer Protocol Specification v3.4
data-sm
Short Message Peer to Peer Protocol Specification v3.4
query-sm
Short Message Peer to Peer Protocol Specification v3.4
cancel-sm
Short Message Peer to Peer Protocol Specification v3.4
replace-sm
Short Message Peer to Peer Protocol Specification v3.4
enquire-link
Short Message Peer to Peer Protocol Specification v3.4
generic-nack
Only anomaly cases
Short Message Peer to Peer Protocol Specification v3.4
outbind
Only anomaly cases
Short Message Peer to Peer Protocol Specification v3.4
alert-notification
Only anomaly cases
Short Message Peer to Peer Protocol Specification v3.4
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
