The Short Message Service (SMS) provides a means of sending messages of limited size to and from GSM/UMTS mobiles. The provision of SMS makes use of a Service Centre, which acts as a store and forward centre for short messages. Thus a GSM/UMTS PLMN needs to support the transfer of short messages between Service Centres and mobiles. Mobile originated messages shall be transported from an MS to a Service Centre. These may be destined for other mobile users, or for subscribers on a fixed network. Mobile terminated messages shall be transported from a Service Centre to an MS. These may be input to the Service Centre by other mobile users (via a mobile originated short message) or by a variety of other sources, e.g. speech, telex, or facsimile. The test suite generates test cases for SMS testing. SMS PDUs (both mobile originated and SC originated PDUs) as well as raw SMS user data elements may be generated as files or delivered by a defined TCP interface to the BTS.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
3GPP TS 23.040 V9.3.0
Technical realization of the Short Message Service (SMS)
3rd Generation Partnership Project; Technical Specification Group Core Network and Terminals; Technical realization of the Short Message Service (SMS) (Release 8)
3GPP TS 23.038 V9.1.1
Alphabets and language-specific information
3rd Generation Partnership Project; Technical Specification Group Core Network and Terminals; Alphabets and language-specific information (Release 8)

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Notes
Specifications
SMS-Delivery
3GPP TS 23.040 V8.5.0 (2009-06)
SMS-Submit
3GPP TS 23.040 V8.5.0 (2009-06)
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
