Test Suite: SMS PDU Test Suite

Direction: File output / TCP wrapping

The Short Message Service (SMS) provides a means of sending messages of limited size to and from GSM/UMTS mobiles. The provision of SMS makes use of a Service Centre, which acts as a store and forward centre for short messages. Thus a GSM/UMTS PLMN needs to support the transfer of short messages between Service Centres and mobiles. Mobile originated messages shall be transported from an MS to a Service Centre. These may be destined for other mobile users, or for subscribers on a fixed network. Mobile terminated messages shall be transported from a Service Centre to an MS. These may be input to the Service Centre by other mobile users (via a mobile originated short message) or by a variety of other sources, e.g. speech, telex, or facsimile. The test suite generates test cases for SMS testing. SMS PDUs (both mobile originated and SC originated PDUs) as well as raw SMS user data elements may be generated as files or delivered by a defined TCP interface to the BTS.