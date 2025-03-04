SMTP Client Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
SMTP Client Test Suite
Direction:
Client

SMTP is a typical client-server protocol: an SMTP client connects to a server and proceeds through a message exchange with the goal of transmitting one or more email messages to the server. The test suite simulates a malicious SMTP server, intent on sending invalid SMTP reply messages to the tested client implementation.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
RFC5321
SMTP: Simple Mail Transfer Protocol
RFC3030
SMTP Service Extensions for Transmission of Large and Binary MIME Messages
RFC3461
Simple Mail Transfer Protocol (SMTP) Service Extension for Delivery Status Notifications (DSNs)
BDAT command only
RFC4616
The PLAIN Simple Authentication and Security Layer (SASL) Mechanism
RFC2195
IMAP/POP AUTHorize Extension for Simple Challenge/Response (CRAM-MD5)
CRAM-MD5 also applies to SMTP authentication
RFC4954
SMTP Service Extension for Authentication
Part reply messages
RFC2034
SMTP Service Extension for Returning Enhanced Error Codes

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Specifications
211 reply message

RFC5321

214 reply message

RFC5321

220 reply message

RFC5321

221 reply message

RFC5321

250 reply message

RFC5321

251 reply message

RFC5321

252 reply message

RFC5321

354 reply message

RFC5321

421 reply message

RFC5321

450 reply message

RFC5321

451 reply message

RFC5321

455 reply message

RFC5321

500 reply message

RFC5321

501 reply message

RFC5321

502 reply message

RFC5321

503 reply message

RFC5321

504 reply message

RFC5321

550 reply message

RFC5321

551 reply message

RFC5321

552 reply message

RFC5321

553 reply message

RFC5321

554 reply message

RFC5321

555 reply message

RFC5321

235 reply message

RFC4954

334 reply message

RFC4954

432 reply message

RFC4954

454 reply message

RFC4954

530 reply message

RFC4954

534 reply message

RFC4954

535 reply message

RFC4954

538 reply message

RFC4954

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
