SMTP is a typical client-server protocol: an SMTP client connects to a server and proceeds through a message exchange with the goal of transmitting one or more email messages to the server. The test suite simulates a malicious SMTP server, intent on sending invalid SMTP reply messages to the tested client implementation.
RFC5321
RFC5321
RFC5321
RFC5321
RFC5321
RFC5321
RFC5321
RFC5321
RFC5321
RFC5321
RFC5321
RFC5321
RFC5321
RFC5321
RFC5321
RFC5321
RFC5321
RFC5321
RFC5321
RFC5321
RFC5321
RFC5321
RFC5321
RFC4954
RFC4954
RFC4954
RFC4954
RFC4954
RFC4954
RFC4954
RFC4954