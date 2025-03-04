SMTP is a typical client-server protocol: a SMTP client connects to a server and proceeds through a message exchange with the goal of transmitting one or more email messages to the server. The test suite simulates a malicious SMTP client, intent on sending invalid SMTP messages and RFC5322(IMF) or RFC2045(MIME) email messages to the tested server implementation.
SMTP: Simple Mail Transfer Protocol
IMF: Internet Message Format
MIME: Multipurpose Internet Mail Extensions (MIME) Part One: Format of Internet Message Bodies
