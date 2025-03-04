SMTP Server Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
SMTP Server Test Suite
Direction:
Server

SMTP is a typical client-server protocol: a SMTP client connects to a server and proceeds through a message exchange with the goal of transmitting one or more email messages to the server. The test suite simulates a malicious SMTP client, intent on sending invalid SMTP messages and RFC5322(IMF) or RFC2045(MIME) email messages to the tested server implementation.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
RFC5321

SMTP: Simple Mail Transfer Protocol

RFC5322

IMF: Internet Message Format

RFC2045

MIME: Multipurpose Internet Mail Extensions (MIME) Part One: Format of Internet Message Bodies

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Specifications
HELLO(HELO)

RFC5321

Extended HELLO(EHLO)

RFC5321

MAIL(MAIL)

RFC5321

RECIPIENT(RCPT)

RFC5321

DATA(DATA)

RFC5321

RESET(RSET)

RFC5321

VERIFY(VRFY)

RFC5321

EXPAND(EXPN)

RFC5321

HELP(HELP)

RFC5321

NOOP(NOOP)

RFC5321

QUIT(QUIT)

RFC5321

Mail data

RFC5322/RFC2045

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
