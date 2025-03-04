Test Suite: SNMP Trap Test Suite

Direction: Server

SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) is used to manage network connected systems. It has simple set of operations that allow devices to be managed remotely. Network system consists of one or more managers and from devices that are remotely managed. Manager controls device by sending SNMP messages to SNMP Agent software which is situated in device.SNMP agents can send events to managers. This is used in situations when some condition is met in agent which agent should know. These event or notifications are sent as SNMP trap messages. This test suite is targeted to test processing of trap messages.