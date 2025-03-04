SNMP Trap Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
SNMP Trap Test Suite
Direction:
Server

SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) is used to manage network connected systems. It has simple set of operations that allow devices to be managed remotely. Network system consists of one or more managers and from devices that are remotely managed. Manager controls device by sending SNMP messages to SNMP Agent software which is situated in device.SNMP agents can send events to managers. This is used in situations when some condition is met in agent which agent should know. These event or notifications are sent as SNMP trap messages. This test suite is targeted to test processing of trap messages.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
RFC1155

Structure and Identification of Management Information for TCP/IP-based Internets

RFC1157

Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP)

RFC1215

A Convention for Defining Traps for use with the SNMP

RFC1901

Introduction to Community-based SNMPv2

RFC2578

Structure of Management Information Version 2 (SMIv2)

RFC2819

Remote Network Monitoring Management Information Base

RFC3412

Message Processing and Dispatching for the Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP)

RFC3414

User-based Security Model (USM) for version 3 of the Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMPv3)

RFC3416

Version 2 of the Protocol Operations for the Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP)

RFC3418

Management Information Base (MIB) for the Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP)

RFC3430

Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP) over Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) Transport Mapping

RFC3826

The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) Cipher Algorithm in the SNMP User-based Security Model

RFC7860

HMAC-SHA-2 Authentication Protocols in User-Based Security Model (USM) for SNMPv3

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Notes
Specifications
SNMPv1 Trap
RFC1157
SNMPv2c Trap
RFC3416
SNMPv2c InformRequest
RFC3416
SNMPv3 Trap
Support for MD5 / SHA authentication protocols and DES / AES privacy protocols.
RFC3416
SNMPv3 InformRequest
Support for MD5 / SHA authentication protocols and DES / AES privacy protocols.
RFC3416
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
