SNMPv2c Test Suite
Server

SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) is used to manage network connected systems. It has simple set of operations that allow devices to be managed remotely. Network system consists of one or more managers and from devices that are remotely managed. Manager controls device by sending SNMP messages to SNMP Agent software which is situated in device.SNMP managers control SNMP agents by simple set of operations. This Test Suite is targeted to test messages that are sent from SNMP managers to SNMP agents.

Specification
Title
RFC1155

Structure and Identification of Management Information for TCP/IP-based Internets

RFC1156

Management Information Base for Network Management of TCP/IP-based internets

RFC1157

Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP)

RFC1213

Management Information Base for Network Management of TCP/IP-based internets: MIB-II

RFC1901

Introduction to Community-based SNMPv2

RFC2819

Management Information Base for Network Management of TCP/IP-based internets: MIB-II

RFC3416

Version 2 of the Protocol Operations for the Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP)

RFC4293

Management Information Base for the Internet Protocol (IP)

SNMPv1 GetRequest
RFC1157
SNMPv1 GetNextRequest
RFC1157
SNMPv1 SetRequest
RFC1157
SNMPv2c GetRequest
RFC3416
SNMPv2c GetNextRequest
RFC3416
SNMPv2c GetBulkRequest
RFC3416
SNMPv2c SetRequest
RFC3416
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
