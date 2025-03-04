Test Suite: SNMPv3 Test Suite

Direction: Server

SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) is used to manage network connected systems. It has simple set of operations that allow devices to be managed remotely. Network system consists of one or more managers and from devices that are remotely managed. Manager controls device by sending SNMP messages to SNMP Agent software which is situated in device.SNMP managers control SNMP agents by simple set of operations. This Test Suite is targeted to test messages that are sent from SNMP managers to SNMP agents.