SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) is used to manage network connected systems. It has simple set of operations that allow devices to be managed remotely. Network system consists of one or more managers and from devices that are remotely managed. Manager controls device by sending SNMP messages to SNMP Agent software which is situated in device.SNMP managers control SNMP agents by simple set of operations. This Test Suite is targeted to test messages that are sent from SNMP managers to SNMP agents.
Management Information Base for Network Management of TCP/IP-based internets: MIB-II
An Architecture for Describing Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP) Management Frameworks
Message Processing and Dispatching for the Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP)
User-based Security Model (USM) for version 3 of the Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMPv3)
Version 2 of the Protocol Operations for the Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP)
Management Information Base (MIB) for the Simple Network Management Protocol (SNMP)
The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) Cipher Algorithm in the SNMP User-based Security Model
Management Information Base for the Internet Protocol (IP)
HMAC-SHA-2 Authentication Protocols in User-Based Security Model (USM) for SNMPv3