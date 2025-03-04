SNMPv3 Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
SNMPv3 Test Suite
Direction:
Server

SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) is used to manage network connected systems. It has simple set of operations that allow devices to be managed remotely. Network system consists of one or more managers and from devices that are remotely managed. Manager controls device by sending SNMP messages to SNMP Agent software which is situated in device.SNMP managers control SNMP agents by simple set of operations. This Test Suite is targeted to test messages that are sent from SNMP managers to SNMP agents.

Used specifications

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Notes
Specifications
SNMPv3 USM Discovery
RFC3414
SNMPv3 GetRequest
RFC3416
SNMPv3 GetNextRequest
RFC3416
SNMPv3 GetBulkRequest
RFC3416
SNMPv3 SetRequest
RFC3416
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
