Secure Shell 2.0 or SSH 2 (hereafter SSHv2) is a secure communications protocol that encompasses several layers of architecture, including transport, authentication, and connection. One of the most common uses for SSHv2 is as stand-alone for simple terminal connection (TTY), but it is used to transport several other protocols such as SFTP, SCP, SSFS, GIT, SVN and many others. This test suite can be used for robustness testing of SSHv2 Server implementations.
The Secure Shell (SSH) Protocol Assigned Numbers
The Secure Shell (SSH) Protocol Architecture
The Secure Shell (SSH) Authentication Protocol
The Secure Shell (SSH) Transport Layer Protocol
The Secure Shell (SSH) Connection Protocol
Generic Message Exchange Authentication for the Secure Shell Protocol (SSH)
Improved Arcfour Modes for the Secure Shell (SSH) Transport Layer Protocol
Diffie-Hellman Group Exchange for the Secure Shell (SSH) Transport Layer Protocol
AES Galois Counter Mode for the Secure Shell Transport Layer Protocol
Elliptic Curve Algorithm Integration in the Secure Shell Transport Layer
SHA-2 Data Integrity Verification for the Secure Shell (SSH) Transport Layer Protocol
Groups up to 8192 bits are supported
Single response supported
Authentication Bypass
Unexpected Data
Weak Cryptography