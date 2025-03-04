Test Suite: SSHv2 Server Test Suite

Direction: Server

Secure Shell 2.0 or SSH 2 (hereafter SSHv2) is a secure communications protocol that encompasses several layers of architecture, including transport, authentication, and connection. One of the most common uses for SSHv2 is as stand-alone for simple terminal connection (TTY), but it is used to transport several other protocols such as SFTP, SCP, SSFS, GIT, SVN and many others. This test suite can be used for robustness testing of SSHv2 Server implementations.