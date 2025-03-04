Test Suite: SSTP Server Test Suite

Direction: Server

The Secure Socket Tunneling Protocol (SSTP) is a protocol for encapsulating PPP over secure SSL connection. The Point-to-Point Protocol (PPP) is used in establishing a direct multi-protocol connection between two nodes. The protocol offers methods to configure and transport network-layer protocols, like IP traffic, over point-to-point links. It has been commonly used by ISPs to offer customers a dial-up access to the Internet. This test suite can be used to test SSTP server implementations for security flaws and robustness problems. The test suite has test cases for both PPP and SSTP protocol data.