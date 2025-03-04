STP Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
STP Test Suite
Direction:
Server

The Spanning Tree Protocol (STP) and its variants (Rapid STP, Multiple STP and Extended STP) are network layer (ISO-OSI Layer 3) protocols intended to provide a loop-free topology for bridged local area networks (LANs). STP is used almost exclusively in all local area networks. Since the proper functioning of the STP is vital to modern infrastructure and society, the dependability of STP implementations must be verified. STP Test suite is capable of testing STP implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
IEEE 802.1Q-2014
802.1Q-2014 - IEEE Standard for Local and metropolitan area networks--Bridges and Bridged Networks
IEEE 802.1D-1998
IEEE Standard for local and metropolitan area networks - Common specifications Part 3: Media Access Control (MAC) Bridges
IEEE 802.1D-2004
IEEE Standard for local and metropolitan area networks - Media Access Control (MAC) Bridges
IEEE 802.1Q-2003
IEEE Standard for local and metropolitan area networks - Virtual Bridged Local Area Networks
IEEE 802.1G-1998
IEEE Standard for local and metropolitan area networks - Common specifications Part 5: Media Access Control (MAC) bridging

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Notes
Specifications
STP Config Hello
Spanning Tree Configuration
IEEE 802.1D-1998
STP TCN
Topology change notification
IEEE 802.1D-1998
STP Config TC Ack
Topology change acknowledgment
IEEE 802.1D-1998
RSTP Hello
Rapid Spanning Tree
IEEE 802.1D-2004
RSTP TC
Topology change
IEEE 802.1D-2004
RSTP TC Ack
Topology change acknowledgment
IEEE 802.1D-2004
MSTP Hello
Multiple Spanning Tree
IEEE 802.1Q-2014
MSTP TC
Topology change
IEEE 802.1Q-2014
MSTP TC Ack
Topology change acknowledgment
IEEE 802.1Q-2014
ESTP Config Hello
Extended Spanning Tree Configuration
IEEE 802.1G-1998
ESTP TCN
Topology change notification
IEEE 802.1G-1998
ESTP Config TC
Topology change
IEEE 802.1G-1998
ESTP Config TC Ack
Topology change acknowledgment
IEEE 802.1G-1998

Supported features
Notes
Specifications
Ethernet
Transport over Ethernet
IEEE 802.3
VLAN
Support for VLAN tagging
IEEE 802.1Q-2003
Configurable
Easy to modify the default value of almost every field
N/A
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
