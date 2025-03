Test Suite: TACACS+ Server Test Suite

Direction: Server

TACACS+ provides access control for routers, network access servers and other networked computing devices via one or more centralized servers. TACACS+ provides separate authentication, authorization and accounting services (AAA). Since robust AAA is vital for the smooth functioning of society, the dependability of TACACS+ implementations must be verified. This test suite can be used to test TACACS+ Server implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.