Transaction Capabilities Application Part (TCAP) is an Signaling System 7 telecommunications (SS7) protocol which provides functions to a large variety of applications distributed over switches and specialized centers in telecommunication network. The applications like Mobile Application Part (MAP), The CAMEL Application Part (CAP) are layered on top of TCAP. The Signalling Connection Control Part (SCCP) is a network layer protocol that provides extended routing, flow control, segmentation, connection-orientation, and error correction facilities in SS7 networks. MTP Level 3 User Adaptation Layer (M3UA) is defined by the IETF SIGTRAN working group. M3UA enables the SS7 protocol's User Parts (e.g. ISUP, SCCP and TUP) to run over IP instead of telephony equipment. The TCAP Test Suite has been designed to act as a malicious SS7 network node which sends exceptional requests in TCAP SCCP and M3UA protocol layers to the tested entity.

Used specifications

ITU Q.773 (06/97)

Transaction capabilities formats and encoding

ITU Q.774 (06/97)

Transaction capabilities procedures

ITU Q.713 (03/01)

Signalling connection control part formats and codes

RFC4666

Signaling System 7 (SS7) Message Transfer Part 3 (MTP3) - User Adaptation Layer (M3UA)

TCAP Begin Message: invoke

ITU Q.773-774

TCAP End Message

ITU Q.773-774

TCAP End Message: return result (last)

ITU Q.773-774

TCAP Continue Message: return result (not last)

ITU Q.773-774

TCAP End Message: return error

ITU Q.773-774

TCAP Abort Message

ITU Q.773-774

SCCP XUDT Message

Q.713

SCCP SOR Management Message

Q.713

SCCP SOG Management Message

Q.713

SCCP Connection Request Message

Q.713

SCCP Connection Confirm Message

Q.713

SCCP Connection Refused Message

Q.713

SCCP Data Form 1 Message

Q.713

SCCP Released Message

Q.713

SCCP Release complete Message

Q.713

M3UA ASPUP Message

RFC4666

M3UA ASPUP ACK Message

RFC4666

M3UA NTFY Message

RFC4666

M3UA ASPAC Message

RFC4666

M3UA ASPAC ACK Message

RFC4666

M3UA ASPIA Message

RFC4666

M3UA ASPIA ACK Message

RFC4666

M3UA ASPDN Message

RFC4666

M3UA ASPDN ACK Message

RFC4666

M3UA REG REQ Message

RFC4666

M3UA REG RSP Message

RFC4666

M3UA DEREG REQ Message

RFC4666

M3UA DEREG RSP Message

RFC4666

M3UA DAUD Message

RFC4666

M3UA DAVA Message

RFC4666

M3UA SCON Message

RFC4666

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
