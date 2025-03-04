Test Suite: TCAP Test Suite

Direction: Both

Transaction Capabilities Application Part (TCAP) is an Signaling System 7 telecommunications (SS7) protocol which provides functions to a large variety of applications distributed over switches and specialized centers in telecommunication network. The applications like Mobile Application Part (MAP), The CAMEL Application Part (CAP) are layered on top of TCAP. The Signalling Connection Control Part (SCCP) is a network layer protocol that provides extended routing, flow control, segmentation, connection-orientation, and error correction facilities in SS7 networks. MTP Level 3 User Adaptation Layer (M3UA) is defined by the IETF SIGTRAN working group. M3UA enables the SS7 protocol's User Parts (e.g. ISUP, SCCP and TUP) to run over IP instead of telephony equipment. The TCAP Test Suite has been designed to act as a malicious SS7 network node which sends exceptional requests in TCAP SCCP and M3UA protocol layers to the tested entity.