TCP for IPv4 Client Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
TCP for IPv4 Client Test Suite
Direction:
Client

Transmission Control Protocol is the standard transport layer protocol used in IP networks. Defensics TCP Client Test Suite can be used for evaluating TCP/IP implementations for security flaws and robustness problems in client functionalities.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
EDSA-406
ISA Security Compliance Institute - Embedded Device Security Assurance - Testing the robustness of implementations of the IETF TCP transport protocol over IPv4 or IPv6 - Version 1.41
RFC791
Internet Protocol Specification
Updated by RFC1349
RFC793
Transmission Control Protocol
RFC862
Echo Protocol
RFC1063
IP MTU Discovery Options
Obsoleted by RFC1191
RFC1072
TCP Extensions for Long-Delay Paths
RFC1108
U.S. Department of Defense: Security Options for the Internet Protocol
Obsoletes RFC1038
RFC1122
Requirements for Internet Hosts -- Communication Layers
RFC1146
TCP Alternate Checksum Options
RFC1191
Path MTU Discovery
Obsoletes RFC1063
RFC1323
TCP Extensions for High Performance
RFC1385
EIP: The Extended Internet Protocol: A Framework for Maintaining Backward Compatibility
RFC1393
Traceroute Using an IP Option
RFC1475
TP/IX: The Next Internet
Section 8.1, Version 4 IP address extension option
RFC1644
T/TCP -- TCP Extensions for Transactions Functional Specification
RFC1693
An Extension to TCP : Partial Order Service
RFC1770
IPv4 Option for Sender Directed Multi-Destination Delivery
RFC1812
Requirements for IP Version 4 Routers
RFC2018
TCP Selective Acknowledgment Options
RFC2113
IP Router Alert Option
Updated by RFC5350
RFC2385
Protection of BGP Sessions via the TCP MD5 Signature Option
RFC2883
An Extension to the Selective Acknowledgement (SACK) Option for TCP
RFC2988
Computing TCP's Retransmission Timer
RFC3168
The Addition of Explicit Congestion Notification (ECN) to IP
RFC3390
Increasing TCP's Initial Window
RFC3514
The Security Flag in the IPv4 Header
RFC4727
Experimental Values in IPv4, IPv6, ICMPv6, UDP and TCP Headers
RFC4782
Quick-Start for TCP and IP
RFC5350
IANA Considerations for the IPv4 and IPv6 Router Alert Options
Updates RFC2113 and RFC3175
RFC5482
TCP User Timeout Option
RFC5681
TCP Congestion Control
RFC5925
The TCP Authentication Option
RFC5926
Cryptographic Algorithms for the TCP Authentication Option (TCP-AO)The TCP Authentication Option
RFC6824
TCP Extensions for Multipath Operation with Multiple Addresses
RFC7413
TCP Fast Open

Tool-specific information

Tested message elements
Specifications
Notes
TCP header
RFC793
TCP options
RFC793 and extensions
TCP payload
RFC793
TCP segmentation
RFC793

Tested options
Specifications
Notes
End of Option List
RFC793
No-Operation
RFC793
Maximum Segment Size
RFC793
WSOPT - Window Scale
RFC1323
SACK Permitted
RFC2018
SACK
RFC2018
Echo
RFC1072
Echo Reply
RFC1072
TSOPT - Time Stamp Option
RFC1323
Partial Order Connection Permitted
RFC1693
Partial Order Service Profile
RFC1693
CC
RFC1644
CC.NEW
RFC1644
CC.ECHO
RFC1644
TCP Alternate Checksum Request
RFC1146
TCP Alternate Checksum Data
RFC1146
Skeeter
Stev_Knowles
Bubba
Stev_Knowles
Trailer Checksum Option
Subbu_Subramaniam, Monroe_Bridges
MD5 Signature Option
RFC2385
SCPS Capabilities
Keith_Scott
Selective Negative Acknowledgements
Keith_Scott
Record Boundaries
Keith_Scott
Corruption experienced
Keith_Scott
SNAP
Vladimir_Sukonnik
TCP Compression Filter
Steve_Bellovin
Quick-Start Response
RFC4782
Anomalies only
User Timeout Option
RFC5482
TCP Authentication Option (TCP-AO)
RFC5925
Anomalies only
Multipath TCP
RFC6824
Anomalies only
Fast Open Cookie
RFC7413
Anomalies only
RFC3692-style Experiment 1
RFC4727
RFC3692-style Experiment 2
RFC4727
Unassigned option codes
Unassigned and unknown options are tested by structural anomalies
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
