TFTP Server Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
TFTP Server Test Suite
Direction:
Server

Trivial File Transfer Protocol (TFTP) is a simple form of the File Transfer Protocol (FTP). TFTP uses the User Datagram Protocol (UDP) and provides no security features. It is historically used by servers to boot diskless workstations, X-terminals, and routers. Nowadays TFTP is commonly used to update firmware on various embedded devices such as routers and DSL modems. The TFTP Server Test Suite can be used to test TFTP server implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
RFC1350

The TFTP Protocol (Revision 2)

RFC2090

TFTP Multicast Option

RFC2347

TFTP Option Extension

RFC2348

TFTP Blocksize Option

RFC2349

TFTP Timeout Interval and Transfer Size Options

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Notes
Specifications
Read Request (RRQ)
RFC1350
Write Request (WRQ)
RFC1350
Data
RFC1350
Acknowledgment
RFC1350
Error
RFC1350
Option Acknowledgment
RFC2347

Tested TFTP Options
Notes
Specifications
Blocksize
RFC2348
Timeout
RFC2349
Transfer Size
RFC2349
Multicast
RFC2090
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
