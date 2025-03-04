Trivial File Transfer Protocol (TFTP) is a simple form of the File Transfer Protocol (FTP). TFTP uses the User Datagram Protocol (UDP) and provides no security features. It is historically used by servers to boot diskless workstations, X-terminals, and routers. Nowadays TFTP is commonly used to update firmware on various embedded devices such as routers and DSL modems. The TFTP Server Test Suite can be used to test TFTP server implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.
