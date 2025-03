Test Suite: FuzzBox Thread 6LoWPAN Test Suite

Direction: Typically Test suite is a end device and test target is border router.

Thread protocol is a low-power mesh network running on top of 802.15.4 MAC layer and IPv6. Thread is designed for Internet of Things. Thread is also used as one of the transport layers for Matter. The FuzzBox Thread 6LoWPAN Test Suite is a Defensics test suite designed for testing IEEE 802.15.4 6LoWPAN layer of the Thread protocol stack.