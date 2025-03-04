TLS 1.2 Client Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
TLS 1.2 Client Test Suite
Direction:
Client

TLS (Transport Layer Security) represents the current standard for communications privacy in the Internet. TLS is used in server and client applications ranging from web browsers to electronic banking software and e-commerce sites. As higher-level protocols often build upon it, the dependability of the underlying TLS implementation is an integral factor in the secure operation of a wide range of software products. The robustness and security of TLS/SSL software can be verified using the TLS Client Test Suite.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
RFC2246
The TLS Protocol Version 1.0
Suite does not have tests for TLS1.0 protocol version
RFC2595
Using TLS with IMAP, POP3 and ACAP
RFC2817
HTTP Upgrade to TLS
CONNECT method with basic authentication is supported.
RFC3207
SMTP Service Extension for Secure SMTP over Transport Layer Security
RFC3268
Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) Ciphersuites for Transport Layer Security (TLS)
RFC4279
Pre-Shared Key Ciphersuites for Transport Layer Security (TLS)
RFC4346
The Transport Layer Security (TLS) Protocol Version 1.1
Suite does not have tests for TLS1.1 protocol version
RFC4492
Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) Cipher Suites for Transport Layer Security (TLS)
RFC5054
Using the Secure Remote Password (SRP) Protocol for TLS Authentication
RFC5077
Transport Layer Security (TLS) Session Resumption without Server-Side State
RFC5246
The Transport Layer Security (TLS) Protocol Version 1.2
Obsoletes RFC4346
RFC5487
Pre-Shared Key Cipher Suites for TLS with SHA-256/384 and AES Galois Counter Mode
PSK_AES_SHA ciphers added
RFC5746
Transport Layer Security (TLS) Renegotiation Indication Extension
Updates RFC5246, RFC4366, RFC4347, RFC4346 and RFC2246
RFC6066
Transport Layer Security (TLS) Extensions: Extension Definitions
Obsoletes RFC4366
RFC6460
Suite B Profile for Transport Layer Security (TLS)
RFC7301
Transport Layer Security (TLS) Application-Layer Protocol Negotiation Extension
RFC7626
Transport Layer Security (TLS) Session Hash and Extended Master Secret Extension
RFC7685
A Transport Layer Security (TLS) ClientHello Padding Extension
No valid case support, only for anomalies
nextprotoneg
TLS Next Protocol Negotiation
Google Technical Note: nextprotoneg, July 2011

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Specifications
Hello Request

RFC5246

Server Hello

RFC5246

Server Certificate

RFC5246

Server Key Exchange Message

RFC5246

Certificate Request

RFC5246

Server Hello Done

RFC5246

Finished

RFC5246

Change Cipher Spec

RFC5246

Next Protocol

Supported protocol features
Specifications
Transport over TCP

RFC4346

TLS default handshake with HTTP, FTP or POP3 payload

RFC4346

Client initiated re-handshake

RFC4346

Client initiated abbreviated handshake

RFC4346

Server initiated re-handshake with Hello Request message

RFC4346

New Session Ticket - Session Resumption

RFC5077

Supported test suite features

TLS Application Data over TCP or UDP socket

X.509 RSA/DSA/ECDSA Certificates and Private Keys from file, TCP or UDP socket

Supported TLS/SSL cipher suites
Specifications
TLS_RSA_WITH_RC4_128_MD5

RFC5246

TLS_RSA_WITH_RC4_128_SHA

RFC5246

TLS_RSA_WITH_DES_CBC_SHA

RFC5246

TLS_RSA_WITH_3DES_EDE_CBC_SHA

RFC5246

TLS_DHE_DSS_WITH_DES_CBC_SHA

RFC5246

TLS_DHE_DSS_WITH_3DES_EDE_CBC_SHA

RFC5246

TLS_DHE_RSA_WITH_DES_CBC_SHA

RFC5246

TLS_DHE_RSA_WITH_3DES_EDE_CBC_SHA

RFC5246

TLS_DH_anon_WITH_RC4_128_MD5

RFC5246

TLS_DH_anon_WITH_DES_CBC_SHA

RFC5246

TLS_DH_anon_WITH_3DES_EDE_CBC_SHA

RFC5246

TLS_RSA_WITH_AES_128_CBC_SHA256

RFC5246

TLS_RSA_WITH_AES_256_CBC_SHA256

RFC5246

TLS_RSA_WITH_AES_128_CBC_SHA

RFC3268

TLS_DHE_RSA_WITH_AES_128_GCM_SHA256

RFC5288

TLS_DHE_RSA_WITH_AES_256_GCM_SHA384

RFC5288

TLS_RSA_WITH_AES_128_GCM_SHA256

RFC5288

TLS_RSA_WITH_AES_256_GCM_SHA384

RFC5288

TLS_DHE_DSS_WITH_AES_128_CBC_SHA

RFC3268

TLS_DHE_RSA_WITH_AES_128_CBC_SHA

RFC3268

TLS_DH_anon_WITH_AES_128_CBC_SHA

RFC3268

TLS_RSA_WITH_AES_256_CBC_SHA

RFC3268

TLS_DHE_DSS_WITH_AES_256_CBC_SHA

RFC3268

TLS_DHE_RSA_WITH_AES_256_CBC_SHA

RFC3268

TLS_DH_anon_WITH_AES_256_CBC_SHA

RFC3268

TLS_RSA_EXPORT_WITH_RC4_40_MD5

RFC5246

TLS_RSA_EXPORT_WITH_RC2_CBC_40_MD5

RFC5246

TLS_RSA_EXPORT_WITH_DES40_CBC_SHA

RFC5246

TLS_DHE_DSS_EXPORT_WITH_DES40_CBC_SHA

RFC5246

TLS_DHE_RSA_EXPORT_WITH_DES40_CBC_SHA

RFC5246

TLS_DH_anon_EXPORT_WITH_RC4_40_MD5

RFC5246

TLS_DH_anon_EXPORT_WITH_DES40_CBC_SHA

RFC5246

TLS_PSK_WITH_AES_128_CBC_SHA

RFC4279

TLS_PSK_WITH_AES_128_CBC_SHA256

RFC5487

TLS_PSK_WITH_AES_256_CBC_SHA384

RFC5487

TLS_PSK_WITH_AES_128_GCM_SHA256

RFC5487

TLS_PSK_WITH_AES_256_GCM_SHA384

RFC5487

TLS_ECDHE_ECDSA_WITH_AES_128_GCM_SHA256

RFC4492

TLS_ECDHE_ECDSA_WITH_AES_256_GCM_SHA384

RFC6460

TLS_ECDHE_ECDSA_WITH_RC4_128_SHA

RFC4492

TLS_ECDHE_ECDSA_WITH_3DES_EDE_CBC_SHA

RFC4492

TLS_ECDHE_ECDSA_WITH_AES_128_CBC_SHA

RFC4492

TLS_ECDHE_ECDSA_WITH_AES_256_CBC_SHA

RFC4492

TLS_ECDHE_ECDSA_WITH_AES_128_CBC_SHA256

RFC4492

TLS_ECDHE_ECDSA_WITH_AES_256_CBC_SHA384

RFC4492

TLS_ECDHE_RSA_WITH_RC4_128_SHA

RFC4492

TLS_ECDHE_RSA_WITH_3DES_EDE_CBC_SHA

RFC4492

TLS_ECDHE_RSA_WITH_AES_128_CBC_SHA

RFC4492

TLS_ECDHE_RSA_WITH_AES_256_CBC_SHA

RFC4492

TLS_ECDHE_RSA_WITH_AES_128_CBC_SHA256

RFC4492

TLS_ECDHE_RSA_WITH_AES_256_CBC_SHA384

RFC4492

TLS_ECDHE_RSA_WITH_AES_128_GCM_SHA256

RFC5289

TLS_ECDHE_RSA_WITH_AES_256_GCM_SHA384

RFC5289

TLS_SRP_SHA_WITH_3DES_EDE_CBC_SHA

RFC505

TLS_SRP_SHA_RSA_WITH_3DES_EDE_CBC_SHA

RFC5054

TLS_SRP_SHA_DSS_WITH_3DES_EDE_CBC_SHA

RFC5054

TLS_SRP_SHA_WITH_AES_128_CBC_SHA

RFC5054

TLS_SRP_SHA_RSA_WITH_AES_128_CBC_SHA

RFC5054

TLS_SRP_SHA_DSS_WITH_AES_128_CBC_SHA

RFC5054

TLS_SRP_SHA_WITH_AES_256_CBC_SHA

RFC5054

TLS_SRP_SHA_RSA_WITH_AES_256_CBC_SHA

RFC5054

TLS_SRP_SHA_DSS_WITH_AES_256_CBC_SHA

5054

TLS_RSA_WITH_NULL_MD5

RFC5246

TLS_RSA_WITH_NULL_SHA

RFC5246

TLS_NULL_WITH_NULL_NULL

RFC5246

Supported SafeGuard Checks

Authentication Bypass

Certificate Validation

Heartbleed

Information Leakage

Insufficient Randomness

Unexpected Data

Weak Cryptography

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
