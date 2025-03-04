Test Suite: TLS 1.2 Client Test Suite

Direction: Client

TLS (Transport Layer Security) represents the current standard for communications privacy in the Internet. TLS is used in server and client applications ranging from web browsers to electronic banking software and e-commerce sites. As higher-level protocols often build upon it, the dependability of the underlying TLS implementation is an integral factor in the secure operation of a wide range of software products. The robustness and security of TLS/SSL software can be verified using the TLS Client Test Suite.