TLS 1.3 Server Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
TLS 1.3 Server Test Suite
Direction:
Server

TLS (Transport Layer Security) represents the current standard for communications privacy in the Internet. TLS is used in server and client applications ranging from web browsers to electronic banking software and e-commerce sites. As higher-level protocols often build upon it, the dependability of the underlying TLS implementation is an integral factor in the secure operation of a wide range of software products. The robustness and security of TLS software can be verified using the TLS Server Test Suite.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
RFC2246
The TLS Protocol Version 1.0
Suite does not have tests for TLS1.0 protocol version
RFC2595
Using TLS with IMAP, POP3 and ACAP
RFC2817
HTTP Upgrade to TLS
CONNECT method with basic authentication is supported.
RFC3207
SMTP Service Extension for Secure SMTP over Transport Layer Security
RFC3268
Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) Ciphersuites for Transport Layer Security (TLS)
RFC4279
Pre-Shared Key Ciphersuites for Transport Layer Security (TLS)
Old PSK Extensions are only available as anomalies.
RFC4346
The Transport Layer Security (TLS) Protocol Version 1.1
Suite does not have tests for TLS1.1 protocol version
RFC4492
Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) Cipher Suites for Transport Layer Security (TLS)
RFC5054
Using the Secure Remote Password (SRP) Protocol for TLS Authentication
SRP extensions are used as anomalies
RFC5077
Transport Layer Security (TLS) Session Resumption without Server-Side State
Extensions are used as anomalies only.
RFC5246
The Transport Layer Security (TLS) Protocol Version 1.2
Suite does not test TLS 1.2
RFC5487
Pre-Shared Key Cipher Suites for TLS with SHA-256/384 and AES Galois Counter Mode
PSK_AES_SHA ciphers added
RFC5746
Transport Layer Security (TLS) Renegotiation Indication Extension
Updates RFC5246, RFC4366, RFC4347, RFC4346 and RFC2246
RFC6066
Transport Layer Security (TLS) Extensions: Extension Definitions
Obsoletes RFC4366
RFC6460
Suite B Profile for Transport Layer Security (TLS)
Used only for anomalies
RFC7301
Transport Layer Security (TLS) Application-Layer Protocol Negotiation Extension
RFC7685
A Transport Layer Security (TLS) ClientHello Padding Extension
No valid case support, only for anomalies
RFC7919
Negotiated Finite Field Diffie-Hellman Ephemeral Parameters for Transport Layer Security (TLS)
No valid case support, only for anomalies
RFC7935
ChaCha20-Poly1305 Cipher Suites for Transport Layer Security (TLS)
nextprotoneg
TLS Next Protocol Negotiation
Google Technical Note: nextprotoneg, July 2011
RFC8446
The Transport Layer Security (TLS) Protocol Version 1.3

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Specifications
Notes
Client Hello
rfc8446
Client Certificate
rfc8446
Certificate Verify
rfc8446
Finished
rfc8446
Change Cipher Spec
rfc8446
New Session Ticket
rfc8446
Hello Retry Request
rfc8446
Client Alert
rfc8446
Next Protocol

Supported protocol features
Specifications
Notes
Transport over TCP
rfc8446
Resumption
rfc8446
Pre Shared Key
rfc8446
Note: PSK_DHE only
Early Data
rfc8446

Supported test suite features
Notes
TLS Application Data over TCP or UDP socket

X.509 RSA/DSA/ECDSA Certificates and Private Keys from file, TCP or UDP socket

Supported TLS cipher suites
Specifications
TLS_AES_128_GCM_SHA256

rfc8446

TLS_AES_256_GCM_SHA384

rfc8446

TLS_AES_128_CCM_SHA256

rfc8446

TLS_AES_128_CCM_8_SHA256

rfc8446

TLS_CHACHA20_POLY1305

rfc8446

Supported Named Groups
Specifications
Notes
secp256r1
RFC5480
ECDHE Groups
secp3841
RFC5480
ECDHE Groups
secp521r1
RFC5480
ECDHE Groups
ffdhe2048
RFC7919
DHE Groups
ffdhe3072
RFC7919
DHE Groups
ffdhe4096
RFC7919
DHE Groups

Supported Signature Algorithms
Specifications
rsa_pss_pss_sha256

rfc8446

ecdsa_secp256r1_sha256

rfc8446

Supported SafeGuard Checks

Authentication Bypass

Certificate Validation

Information Leakage

Insufficient Randomness

Unexpected Data

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
Contact Us
©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved