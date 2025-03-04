Test Suite: TLS 1.3 Server Test Suite

Direction: Server

TLS (Transport Layer Security) represents the current standard for communications privacy in the Internet. TLS is used in server and client applications ranging from web browsers to electronic banking software and e-commerce sites. As higher-level protocols often build upon it, the dependability of the underlying TLS implementation is an integral factor in the secure operation of a wide range of software products. The robustness and security of TLS software can be verified using the TLS Server Test Suite.