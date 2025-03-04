RFC2246
The TLS Protocol Version 1.0
Suite does not have tests for TLS1.0 protocol version
RFC2595
Using TLS with IMAP, POP3 and ACAP
RFC2817
HTTP Upgrade to TLS
CONNECT method with basic authentication is supported.
RFC3207
SMTP Service Extension for Secure SMTP over Transport Layer Security
RFC3268
Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) Ciphersuites for Transport Layer Security (TLS)
RFC4279
Pre-Shared Key Ciphersuites for Transport Layer Security (TLS)
Old PSK Extensions are only available as anomalies.
RFC4346
The Transport Layer Security (TLS) Protocol Version 1.1
Suite does not have tests for TLS1.1 protocol version
RFC4492
Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) Cipher Suites for Transport Layer Security (TLS)
RFC5054
Using the Secure Remote Password (SRP) Protocol for TLS Authentication
SRP extensions are used as anomalies
RFC5077
Transport Layer Security (TLS) Session Resumption without Server-Side State
Extensions are used as anomalies only.
RFC5246
The Transport Layer Security (TLS) Protocol Version 1.2
Suite does not test TLS 1.2
RFC5487
Pre-Shared Key Cipher Suites for TLS with SHA-256/384 and AES Galois Counter Mode
PSK_AES_SHA ciphers added
RFC5746
Transport Layer Security (TLS) Renegotiation Indication Extension
Updates RFC5246, RFC4366, RFC4347, RFC4346 and RFC2246
RFC6066
Transport Layer Security (TLS) Extensions: Extension Definitions
Obsoletes RFC4366
RFC6460
Suite B Profile for Transport Layer Security (TLS)
Used only for anomalies
RFC7301
Transport Layer Security (TLS) Application-Layer Protocol Negotiation Extension
RFC7685
A Transport Layer Security (TLS) ClientHello Padding Extension
No valid case support, only for anomalies
RFC7919
Negotiated Finite Field Diffie-Hellman Ephemeral Parameters for Transport Layer Security (TLS)
No valid case support, only for anomalies
RFC7935
ChaCha20-Poly1305 Cipher Suites for Transport Layer Security (TLS)
nextprotoneg
TLS Next Protocol Negotiation
Google Technical Note: nextprotoneg, July 2011
RFC8446
The Transport Layer Security (TLS) Protocol Version 1.3