TRansparent Interconnection of Lots of Links (TRILL) is a protocol which provides optimal routing and forwarding for link-level frames. It uses a modification of IS-IS protocol for sharing link state information between TRILL enabled bridges, and a lightweight TRILL header for encapsulating and routing frames. This test suite can be used to test TRILL implementations for security flaws and robustness problems. The TRILL version of IS-IS implements extensions from a number of different specifications, including the core TRILL specifications. TRILL as a protocol is agnostic to the link layer technology, but the test suite currently supports IEEE 802.3 Ethernet transport as demonstrated in RFC6325. The test suite also supports 802.1Q VLAN tags.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
RFC1195

Use of OSI IS-IS for Routing in TCP/IP and Dual Environments

RFC4971

Intermediate System to Intermediate System (IS-IS) Extensions for Advertising Router Information

RFC5305

IS-IS Extensions for Traffic Engineering

RFC6325

Routing Bridges (RBridges): Base Protocol Specification

RFC6326

Transparent Interconnection of Lots of Links (TRILL) Use of IS-IS

RFC6327

Routing Bridges (RBridges): Adjacency

ISO/IEC 10589:2002(E)

Intermediate System to Intermediate System intra-domain routeing information exchange protocol for use in conjunction with the protocol for providing the connectionless-mode network service (ISO 8473)

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Notes
Specifications
TRILL-Hello
RFC6326
Level 1 Link State
ISO/IEC 10589:2002(E)
Level 1 Complete Sequence Numbers
ISO/IEC 10589:2002(E)
Level 1 Partial Sequence Numbers
ISO/IEC 10589:2002(E)
MTU Probe
RFC6326
TRILL Encapsulated Data Frame
RFC6325

Supported protocol features
Specifications
Notes
Transport over Ethernet
IEEE 802.3
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
