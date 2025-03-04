vCard Data Sheet
vCard is a file format for exchanging electronic business cards. Usually they are used to send information like phone numbers, postal or email addresses. The version 2.1 of the format was specified by Versit consortium in 1996, followed by an IETF specification for vCard 3.0 in 1998. vCard Test Suite can be used for testing both vCard 2.1 and 3.0 implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
vCard 2.1

vCard - The Electronic Business Card Version 2.1

RFC2425

A MIME Content-Type for Directory Information

RFC2426

vCard MIME Directory Profile

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Notes
Specifications
vCard
version 2.1
vCard 2.1
vCard
version 3.0
RFC 2425, RFC 2426
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
