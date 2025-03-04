VXLAN Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
VXLAN Test Suite
Direction:
Server

VXLAN (Virtual eXtensible Local Area Network) is a network virtualization technology that attempt to address the scalability problem associated with large cloud computing deployments. It uses an encapsulation technique to encapsulate OSI layer 2 Ethernet frames within layer 4 UDP datagrams, using 4789 as the default IANA-assigned destination UDP port number. VXLAN tunnel endpoints (VTEPs) terminate VXLAN tunnels and could be on a physical switch or physical server and could be implemented in software or hardware. The VXLAN Test Suite has been designed to act as a malicious VTEP which sends exceptional requests in VXLAN protocol layers to the tested entity.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
RFC7348

Virtual eXtensible Local Area Network (VXLAN): A Framework for Overlaying Virtualized Layer 2 Networks over Layer 3 Networks

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Specifications
VXLAN messages with ICMPv4 Echo Request as payload

RFC7348, RFC777

VXLAN messages with ICMPv6 Echo Request as payload

RFC7348, RFC4443

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
Contact Us
©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved