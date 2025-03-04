Test Suite: VXLAN Test Suite

Direction: Server

VXLAN (Virtual eXtensible Local Area Network) is a network virtualization technology that attempt to address the scalability problem associated with large cloud computing deployments. It uses an encapsulation technique to encapsulate OSI layer 2 Ethernet frames within layer 4 UDP datagrams, using 4789 as the default IANA-assigned destination UDP port number. VXLAN tunnel endpoints (VTEPs) terminate VXLAN tunnels and could be on a physical switch or physical server and could be implemented in software or hardware. The VXLAN Test Suite has been designed to act as a malicious VTEP which sends exceptional requests in VXLAN protocol layers to the tested entity.