The Web Application Test Suite is a Defensics test suite designed for testing the robustness of web application implementations. It attempts to discover bugs in tested implementations by sending them invalid, incorrect, and malformed data and data structures. The test suite is intended strictly for automated black-box negative testing in an isolated lab environment.
Blind LDAP Injection
Blind SQL Injection
CORS misconfiguration
Credentials in Query Strings
Cross-site request forgery
Cross-site scripting
File path traversal injection
Information leakage
LDAP injection in response
Malformed HTTP
Missing cookie attribute
Remote Execution
Session cookie in URL
SQL injection in response
Unexpected data