Test Suite: Windows Media Test Suite

Direction: Not applicable

Advanced Systems Format (ASF) is Microsoft's container format for digital audio and video. It is mostly used to encapsulate Windows Media Audio and Windows Media Video codec data. The usual file extensions for ASF container are .asf, .wmv and .wma, which are all supported by the Windows Media test suite. Windows Media test suite can be used to test robustness, security and reliability of implementations capable of parsing the ASF containers. The Windows Media test suite focuses on the container format, modeling it throughly, but also introduces generic sample-based mutation anomalies for the codec data inside the container.