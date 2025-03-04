Test Suite: X2AP Client Test Suite

Direction: Client

The X2 Application protocol (X2AP) provides control plane signalling between two eNBs in E-UTRAN (or between eNB and gNB for EN-DC) over the X2 interface. The X2 interface is used in UE related mobility procedures and in global procedures between two eNBs (or one eNB and one gNB for EN-DC). The X2AP Client Suite has been designed to act as a malicious eNB (or gNB for EN-DC) that sends exceptional messages to the tested eNB over the X2 interface.