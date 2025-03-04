X2AP Client Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
X2AP Client Test Suite
Direction:
Client

The X2 Application protocol (X2AP) provides control plane signalling between two eNBs in E-UTRAN (or between eNB and gNB for EN-DC) over the X2 interface. The X2 interface is used in UE related mobility procedures and in global procedures between two eNBs (or one eNB and one gNB for EN-DC). The X2AP Client Suite has been designed to act as a malicious eNB (or gNB for EN-DC) that sends exceptional messages to the tested eNB over the X2 interface.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
TS 36.423
LTE; Evolved Universal Terrestrial Radio Access Network (E-UTRAN); X2 Application Protocol (X2AP)
Supported specification version: 18.0.0
TS 36.331
LTE; Evolved Universal Terrestrial Radio Access (E-UTRA); Radio Resource Control (RRC); Protocol specification
Supported specification version: 18.0.0
TS 38.331
5G; NR; Radio Resource Control (RRC); Protocol specification
Supported specification version: 18.0.0

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Notes
X2

Test suite acts as eNB (or gNB for EN-DC) and tests another eNB.

Tested Messages
Notes
Handover Request Acknowledge

TS 36.423 (with HandoverCommand defined in TS 36.331)

Handover Preparation Failure

TS 36.423

UE Context Release

TS 36.423

Handover Success

TS 36.423

Conditional Handover Cancel

TS 36.423

X2 Setup Response

TS 36.423 (with MeasurementTimingConfiguration defined in TS 38.331)

X2 Setup Failure

TS 36.423

Reset Response

TS 36.423

ENB Configuration Update Acknowledge

TS 36.423

ENB Configuration Update Failure

TS 36.423

Resource Status Response

TS 36.423

Resource Status Failure

TS 36.423

Mobility Change Acknowledge

TS 36.423

Mobility Change Failure

TS 36.423

Cell Activation Response

TS 36.423

Cell Activation Failure

TS 36.423

X2 Removal Response

TS 36.423

X2 Removal Failure

TS 36.423

Retrieve UE Context Response

TS 36.423 (with HandoverPreparationInformation defined in TS 36.331)

Retrieve UE Context Failure

TS 36.423

EN-DC X2 Setup Request

TS 36.423

EN-DC X2 Setup Response

TS 36.423

EN-DC X2 Setup Failure

TS 36.423

EN-DC Configuration Update

TS 36.423

EN-DC Configuration Update Acknowledge

TS 36.423

EN-DC Configuration Update Failure

TS 36.423

EN-DC Cell Activation Response

TS 36.423

EN-DC Cell Activation Failure

TS 36.423

EN-DC X2 Removal Request

TS 36.423

EN-DC X2 Removal Response

TS 36.423

EN-DC X2 Removal Failure

TS 36.423

EN-DC Configuration Transfer

TS 36.423

EN-DC Resource Status Response

TS 36.423

Cell Traffic Trace

TS 36.423

SeNB Addition Request Acknowledge

TS 36.423 (with SCG-Config-r12 defined in TS 36.331)

SeNB Addition Request Reject

TS 36.423

SeNB Modification Required

TS 36.423

SeNB Release Required

TS 36.423

SeNB Counter Check Request

TS 36.423

SgNB Addition Request Acknowledge

TS 36.423 (with CG-Config defined in TS 38.331)

SgNB Modification Required

TS 36.423

SgNB Release Request Acknowledge

TS 36.423

SgNB Release Request Reject

TS 36.423

SgNB Counter Check Request

TS 36.423

SgNB Change Required

TS 36.423

Secondary RAT Data Usage Report

TS 36.423

EN-DC Partial Reset Required

TS 36.423

E-UTRA NR Cell Resource Coordination Request

TS 36.423

SgNB Activity Notification

TS 36.423

UE Radio Capability ID Mapping Request

TS 36.423

gNB Status Indication

TS 36.423

RACH Indication

TS 36.423

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
Contact Us
©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved