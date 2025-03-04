X2AP Server Test Suite Data Sheet
X2 Application protocol (X2AP) provides control plane signalling between two eNBs (or one eNB and one gNB for EN-DC) in E-UTRAN over the X2 interface. The X2 interface is used in UE related mobility procedures, in dual connectivity procedures and in global procedures between two eNBs (or one eNB and one gNB for EN-DC). The X2AP Server Suite has been designed to act as a malicious eNB that sends exceptional messages to the tested eNB (or gNB for EN-DC) over the X2 interface.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
TS 36.423
LTE; Evolved Universal Terrestrial Radio Access Network (E-UTRAN); X2 Application Protocol (X2AP)
Supported specification version: 18.0.0
TS 36.331
LTE; Evolved Universal Terrestrial Radio Access (E-UTRA); Radio Resource Control (RRC); Protocol specification
Supported specification version: 18.0.0
TS 38.331
5G; NR; Radio Resource Control (RRC); Protocol specification
Supported specification version: 18.0.0

Tool-specific information

Tested interfaces
Notes
X2

Test suite acts as eNB and tests another eNB (or gNB for EN-DC).

Tested messages
Notes
Handover Request

TS 36.423 (with HandoverPreparationInformation defined in TS 36.331)

SN Status Transfer

TS 36.423

Handover Cancel

TS 36.423

Early Status Transfer

TS 36.423

Load Information

TS 36.423

Error Indication

TS 36.423

X2 Setup Request

TS 36.423

Reset Request

TS 36.423

ENB Configuration Update

TS 36.423

Resource Status Request

TS 36.423

Resource Status Update

TS 36.423

Mobility Change Request

TS 36.423

RLF Indication

TS 36.423

Handover Report

TS 36.423

Cell Activation Request

TS 36.423

X2 Release

TS 36.423

X2AP Message Transfer

TS 36.423

X2 Removal Request

TS 36.423

Retrieve UE Context Request

TS 36.423

Data Forwarding Address Indication

TS 36.423

Access And Mobility Indication

TS 36.423

Conditional PSCell Change Cancel

TS 36.423

EN-DC X2 Setup Request

TS 36.423

EN-DC Configuration Update

TS 36.423

EN-DC X2 Removal Request

TS 36.423

EN-DC Resource Status Request

TS 36.423

EN-DC Resource Status Update

TS 36.423

SeNB Addition Request

TS 36.423 (with SCG-ConfigInfo-r12 defined in TS 36.331)

SeNB Reconfiguration Complete

TS 36.423 (with SCG-ConfigInfo-r12 defined in TS 36.331)

SeNB Modification Request

TS 36.423

SeNB Release Request

TS 36.423

SgNB Addition Request

TS 36.423 (with CG-ConfigInfo defined in TS 38.331)

SgNB Reconfiguration Complete

TS 36.423 (with RRCReconfigurationComplete defined in TS 38.331)

SgNB Modification Request

TS 36.423

SgNB Release Request

TS 36.423

ENDC Partial Reset Required

TS 36.423

E-UTRA NR Cell Resource Coordination Request

TS 36.423

Trace Start

TS 36.423

Deactivate Trace

TS 36.423

UE Radio Capability ID Mapping Response

TS 36.423 (with UERadioAccessCapabilityInformation defined in TS 36.331)

F1-C Traffic Transfer

TS 36.423

gNB Status Indication

TS 36.423

RACH Indication

TS 36.423

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
