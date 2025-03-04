Test Suite: X2AP Server Test Suite

Direction: Server

X2 Application protocol (X2AP) provides control plane signalling between two eNBs (or one eNB and one gNB for EN-DC) in E-UTRAN over the X2 interface. The X2 interface is used in UE related mobility procedures, in dual connectivity procedures and in global procedures between two eNBs (or one eNB and one gNB for EN-DC). The X2AP Server Suite has been designed to act as a malicious eNB that sends exceptional messages to the tested eNB (or gNB for EN-DC) over the X2 interface.