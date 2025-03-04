X.509 is a PKI standard used for secure communications in the Internet. It is used as part of many standard cryptographic protocols such as TLS/SSL, ISAKMP/IKE and IKEv2 to provide strong authentication of cryptographic entities.
Used specifications
Specification
Title
Notes
RFC3280
Internet X.509 Public Key Infrastructure: Certificate and Certificate Revocation List (CRL) Profile
Obsoletes RFC2459. Updated by RFC4325 and RFC4630. Obsoleted by RFC5280.
RFC5280
Internet X.509 Public Key Infrastructure: Certificate and Certificate Revocation List (CRL) Profile
Obsoletes RFC3280, RFC4325 and RFC4630.
RFC3709
Internet X.509 Public Key Infrastructure: Logotypes in X.509 Certificates