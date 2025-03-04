XML Parser Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
XML Parser Test Suite
Direction:
Not applicable

The XML Parser Test Suite can be used to test the robustness, security, and reliability of XML parsers. An XML parser is a software module whose purpose is to read XML data and extract application data to be handled within the actual application. The reliability and security of the XML parser used in a system are critical for the overall system reliability and security. A parser touches incoming requests usually without any prior authentication or screening so vulnerabilities in the parser are usually directly exploitable for denial-of-service attacks or worse.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
http://www.w3.org/TR/REC-xml
Extensible Markup Language (XML) 1.0 (Fifth Edition)

Tool-specific information

Supported schema
Specifications
XML Schema Part 0: Primer Second Edition

http://www.w3.org/TR/xmlschema-0/

XML Schema Part 1: Structures Second Edition

http://www.w3.org/TR/xmlschema-1/

Supported schema
Specifications
XML Schema Part 2: Datatypes Second Edition

http://www.w3.org/TR/xmlschema-2/

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
Contact Us
©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved