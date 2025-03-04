XML-SOAP Client Data Sheet
Test Suite:
XML-SOAP Client
Direction:
Client

XML-SOAP client test suite can be used to test robustness, security and reliability of XML and SOAP parsers within a SOAP client. A XML parser is a SW module which purpose is to read XML data and extract application data to be handled within the actual application. Reliability and security of the XML parser used in a system is critical for the overall system reliability and security. A parser touches incoming requests usually without any prior authentication or screening so vulnerabilities in the parser are usually directly exploitable for denial-of-service attacks or worse. The XML-SOAP client test suite contains a template that can be modified for use with actual protocol deployment. Any XML-based protocol that is delivered using HTTP transport can be tested by the XML-SOAP client test suite.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
http://www.w3.org/TR/REC-xml/

Extensible Markup Language (XML) 1.0 (Fifth Edition)

http://www.w3.org/TR/xmlschema-0/

XML Schema Part 0: Primer Second Edition

http://www.w3.org/TR/xmlschema-1/

XML Schema Part 1: Structures Second Edition

http://www.w3.org/TR/xmlschema-2/

XML Schema Part 2: Datatypes Second Edition

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
